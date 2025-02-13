The 13 Best Eclairs In The US, According To Reviews
Eclairs are French pastries that became popular around the 19th century. Back then, they were traditionally filled with either chocolate or coffee custard, and then sprinkled with fondant sugar. The eclair's dough is first boiled on a stovetop before it's baked in the oven. Eclairs are actually considered some of the hardest desserts to make, according to pastry chefs.
Considering that this delicious dessert is not simple to make, it's easy to see how not every single bakery in America will do them justice. A good eclair should have a light and airy texture to the dough, with just the slightest crunch. The cream filling must be sweet, velvety, and neither too thick nor too thin. Lastly, the glaze on top, no matter the flavor choice, must be glossy and not laid on too thick. Overall, a top-of-the-line eclair has the perfect balance between textures and flavors. We assembled a list of the best spots in the U.S. to grab one of these mouthwateringly delicious pastries, based on reviews from Google Maps, TripAdvisor, and Yelp.
Dominique Ansel Bakery (Multiple locations)
The Dominique Ansel Bakery has locations in NYC and Las Vegas. It's owned by award-winning pastry chef and namesake, Dominique Ansel. Ansel is actually the creator of the Cronut — a mixture of a croissant and a donut — which is now a coveted (and trademarked) bakery item. The bakery also has many unique items that can't be found elsewhere. If you visit, you should expect a mixture of brightly colored pastries, interesting creations like frozen s'mores, and good-old classics.
The NYC Dominique Ansel Bakery has two types of chocolate-covered flavor options to choose from: one filled with chocolate cream and the other with salted caramel cream. On TripAdvisor, happy customers claim the eclairs are out of this world, fantastic, and even the best eclair that they've ever had. Over on Google Maps, the sentiment is the same. One customer went into detail and shared that the eclairs were well-filled and had a great textural contrast between the filling and the pastry. Based on the tens of thousands of reviews, it's easy to see why the Dominique Ansel Bakery is so well-loved and a favorite eclair destination for many.
J'aime French Bakery in Philadelphia, PA
J'aime French Bakery in Philadelphia has a chic, fun, and flirty vibe that creates the perfect atmosphere for enjoying a special treat. The shop is owned by pastry chef Bastien Ornano, who grew up in France. The bakery is essentially a dream come true for the chef, who wanted to bring his love of French food overseas. You can expect a large selection of delicious items on the menu, like pastries, bread, quiche, danishes, and more.
You can find a regular chocolate eclair on the menu, as well as a special eclair that is dubbed the Paris Philadelphia. The Paris Philadelphia is an eclair that is sliced in half and stuffed with a hazelnut buttercream filling. It almost looks like an eclair sandwich of sorts. A user on Yelp shared that they specifically returned to the bakery just for the chocolate eclair. Another on Google Maps shared that the chocolate eclair was the best they had ever had, even after they had sampled ones abroad. Considering its high ratings on both websites, this bakery should definitely be added to your list.
(215) 833-9374
212 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Mike's Pastry (Multiple locations)
If you're in the Boston area, you may already know about Mike's Pastry. This spot, which is known for its long lines, has a ton of positive reviews on both Google Maps and TripAdvisor. It's an Italian pastry shop, but with a very casual, quick-service type of approach. It's been open since 1946, and has quickly become one of the most beloved family-owned businesses in the area.
The menu is filled with every type of classic Italian baked good that you could hope for. There are a lot of options, from endless cannoli flavors that are some of the best in Boston, to cookies and cakes — as well as a simple chocolate eclair. A reviewer on Google Maps shared an in-depth review of the eclair, saying, "It's generously stuffed with smooth, creamy custard inside the perfect choux pastry [which is] topped with rich chocolate fondant." Over on TripAdvisor, many customers recommended the eclair, one even saying it's the best they've ever had. If you want to visit a Beantown favorite and stock up on some of the most delicious eclairs out there, definitely make a trip to Mike's Pastry.
Ken's Artisan Bakery, in Portland, OR
Over in Portland, Oregon, you'll find Ken's Artisan Bakery. It has been open since 2001 and has since been featured in many magazines and publications. Some even refer to it as one of the best bakeries in the country. Ken's Artisan Bakery has a very warm and welcoming atmosphere, making it a great place for families to enjoy a delicious treat.
There are many different types of baked goods that you can get at Ken's — among them is the eclair. The menu changes regularly, but reviewers have mentioned both chocolate and coffee eclairs. According to happy customers on Yelp, the chocolate eclair is said to have a great dough with an equally delicious chocolate filling. Another reviewer was taken aback by the coffee eclair and shared that they couldn't imagine ordering a different type of pastry here.
(503) 248-2202
338 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
La Parisienne French Bakery in Seattle, WA
La Parisienne French Bakery is located just a short walk away from Seattle's famous Space Needle, making it the perfect place for sightseers to stop for a sweet treat. This bakery, which is considered to be one of the top-rated bakeries in the area, has a modern and sleek design, along with an extensive menu filled with beautifully baked and decorated French pastries. There are also sandwiches, soups, cheeseboards, and more offered at this quaint spot.
The menu lists one eclair, which is covered with a dark chocolate frosting and filled with chocolate pastry cream. Many reviewers on Yelp shared their thoughts on the eclair; some describe it as a delicious treat that was worth the money. One reviewer shared that they enjoyed the eclair because of how light and balanced the flavor of the filing was and how the glossy chocolate frosting on top looked. Over on Google Maps, customers share that the eclair was simply "to die for," with some even saying that they struggled to find the words to describe how good the pastry was.
(206) 728-1874
2507 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Artelice Patisserie (Multiple locations)
Over in California, we have Artelice Patisserie. There are multiple locations – including in West Los Angeles and Studio City, as well as one right outside of Los Angeles in Burbank. Each location has a very minimalistic design to it and features crisp, white interiors and glass display cases of the pastries that are offered. It's a very popular and highly-rated bakery, with thousands of reviews between Google Maps and Yelp.
The menu is filled with ornately designed treats, all of which look like pieces of art rather than actual edible items. There are many types of eclairs available here, including chocolate, vanilla, mango, hazelnut, coffee, and a seasonal option as well. On Google Maps, people rave about how perfectly crafted, tasty, and amazing the eclairs are. One user even shared that the eclair was the best one they've ever had. Yelp customers share similar rave reviews — especially when it comes to the coffee eclair.
Mademoiselle Louise in Houston, TX
Mademoiselle Louise is a bakery and café located in Houston, Texas. The owner, Frederick Fortin, was born in France, and was taught the art of making pastries by his grandmother, Louise. He eventually took his love of pastries over to the U.S., and named his bakery in honor the woman who helped him get to where he is today. The modern and chic bakery attracts many Houston locals who want a delicious latte or a sweet treat.
Mademoiselle Louise offers a few different flavors of eclairs, like chocolate, coffee, berry, and chantilly cream. Many Yelp customers shared that the eclairs were the highlight of their visit, and one customer even said that these were some of the best eclairs in the city, thanks to the sturdy pastry and filling. There are many pleased customers on Google Maps as well, with many ratings that are close to 5 stars. One customer shared that the coffee eclair reminded them of what they used to eat in their childhood, which is a kind sentiment.
(346) 980-8763
1725 Main St #1, Houston, TX 77002
Sucré (Multiple locations)
Now, most people opt to get a delicious beignet while in New Orleans — but let us not forget about other French-inspired desserts available in the city. Many of the bakeries make authentic French pastries, and that includes eclairs. Sucré, which has four locations around the city, is a dessert shop that offers gelato, cakes, macarons, and other tasty French treats.
The menu isn't readily available online — but we've seen customers mention different flavors like a classic chocolate eclair, vanilla bean custard-filled eclair, caramel eclair, and even mini eclairs. On Google Maps, customers share that the eclairs are light and not too sweet, and one even said that they are the best in the area. On TripAdvisor, a happy customer shared that although the eclair is a little bit pricey, it was worth the spend. Sucré has a very beautiful and calm, yet upscale style to it, so if you're looking for something that feels a bit fancier, it's a great spot to try.
Cannelle Patisserie (Multiple locations)
Cannelle Patisserie, which has a location in the center of downtown Detroit, was created by chef Matt Knio. Knio studied at the Academies De Versailles in France. From there, he decided to bring his bakery to the Midwest, where he could serve authentic French pastries and baked goods to the community. The downtown Detroit location is a bright, lively bakery that has endless treats filled in its glass display cases. The menu covers everything from cakes and croissants to cinnamon rolls and, of course, eclairs.
According to reviews, there are many types of eclairs available at Cannelle Patisserie. There are positive comments about vanilla, pistachio, chocolate, mango, and coffee eclairs. On Google Maps, customers share that the presentation of the pastries make them incredibly tempting, and their taste makes them all the more worth ordering. One customer said that the chocolate and vanilla eclairs stood out from the rest of the pastries, and they specifically enjoyed how creamy the vanilla filling was. One Yelp reviewer also applauded its death by chocolate eclair. The reviewer shared that although they aren't normally a chocolate lover, they wanted to try it. The eclair turned out to not be overly sweet, and if anything, it had a touch of bitterness to it, which they enjoyed.
Long's Bakery (Multiple locations)
If you are ever in Indianapolis, you'll need to take a short trip outside of the city center to Long's Bakery. This bakery, which has two locations, is incredibly popular and has thousands of positive reviews on Google Maps. On the exterior, this looks like an average neighborhood bakery. Inside, however, you'll come across a rich history of family bakers who have put their lives into this establishment. The main attraction on Long's Bakery menu is the yeast and cake donuts, both of which come in many flavors. There are also many pastries available, including the eclairs.
Although many people go to Long's Bakery for the donuts, many reviewers speak about how they enjoy both the donuts and the eclairs equally as much. The eclairs are a bit bigger than your average eclair, and they look quite decadent. On one Instagram post, a user said the eclairs are "to die for." The eclairs are also kept in a cooler on-site, instead of in a display case, which demonstrates just how fresh they must be.
Sergio's Bakery and Cafe in Albuquerque, NM
Over on the east side of Albuquerque, you'll find Sergio's Bakery and Cafe. This bakery truly does it all, from pastries like danishes and eclairs all the way to hand-made pizzas and chicken wings. One might not think that a place that offers such a wide variety of types of food would sell a high-quality, objectively good eclair — but in this instance, that's just not the case.
Customers on Google Maps share that they love the eclairs at Sergio's. On Yelp, one customer shared a photo of their eclair and described their joyful experience eating it. They said, "I don't usually have dessert but I couldn't resist the chocolate-covered eclair." Even on Reddit when one user made a post asking about the best eclair in Albuquerque, the consensus was Sergio's. For the best eclair in the area, plus many other delicious food options, turn to Sergio's.
(505) 554-2602
2740 Wyoming Blvd NE #8, Albuquerque, NM 87111
JL Patisserie (Multiple locations)
JL Patisserie has locations in both Phoenix and Scottsdale. This is a great place to stop for both the coffee and the eclair lover, thanks to its delicious lattes that come in perfectly branded cups and its endless pastry selection. There is even the opportunity to take baking classes and advance your knowledge of how to craft an array of rotating recipes.
There are many positive reviews online for JL Patisserie; they express an appreciation for the ambiance of the bakery and the quality of its food. Reviewers on both Google Maps and Yelp share rave reviews of the chocolate and coffee eclairs. One person gushed about the chocolate eclair as being one of the best ones they've ever eaten. Meanwhile, another person shared that they love the coffee eclair because it had just the right amount of flakiness and wasn't overly sweet. Craft coffees paired with these delicious eclairs make for a great indulgent treat.
Henri's Bakery and Deli (Multiple locations)
Henri's Bakery and Deli has several locations and has been operating for almost 100 years. Henri Fiscus, who was born in raised in France, took his passion for baking and turned it into the business Henri's is today. Now, the bakery offers many delicious baked goods, like cookies, cupcakes, macaroons, and classic French pastries.
According to the bakery's website, the chocolate eclair has been a part of its menu for generations. It's described as having a coating of velvety chocolate fondant, with a special vanilla pastry cream. On TripAdvisor and Google Maps, customers made comments about how great the eclairs were. Based on photos, the chocolate eclair also looks like it is quite large in size, which is a huge plus as well — as many people get disappointed if an eclair isn't sizable. Plus, the larger it is, the more cream filling there is to enjoy!
Methodology
We looked at many sources when deciding where the best eclairs in the United States were located. Google Maps, TripAdvisor, and Yelp were our main sources, and Instagram and Reddit were helpful as well. We aimed to cover as many different areas of the country that we could, and selected locations that were highly reviewed.
Ultimately, we focused on the eclair-specific reviews. The eclairs that made this list were those customers reported as having a quality dough texture, good cream flavor and texture, and a topping that tied the treat together. We also focused on locations that had a variety of eclair flavors and highlighted the unique options that are available. Although opinions are subjective, every eclair on this list received tons of positive praise from customers. Many of these eclairs were even dubbed as the best ones that customers had ever had.