The 13 Best Eclairs In The US, According To Reviews

Eclairs are French pastries that became popular around the 19th century. Back then, they were traditionally filled with either chocolate or coffee custard, and then sprinkled with fondant sugar. The eclair's dough is first boiled on a stovetop before it's baked in the oven. Eclairs are actually considered some of the hardest desserts to make, according to pastry chefs.

Considering that this delicious dessert is not simple to make, it's easy to see how not every single bakery in America will do them justice. A good eclair should have a light and airy texture to the dough, with just the slightest crunch. The cream filling must be sweet, velvety, and neither too thick nor too thin. Lastly, the glaze on top, no matter the flavor choice, must be glossy and not laid on too thick. Overall, a top-of-the-line eclair has the perfect balance between textures and flavors. We assembled a list of the best spots in the U.S. to grab one of these mouthwateringly delicious pastries, based on reviews from Google Maps, TripAdvisor, and Yelp.