Ditch The Bread On Your Tomato Sandwich For An Extra Salty Swap
A tomato sandwich is one of the best ways to enjoy this fruit when it is at its sweetest. The simplicity of the red and yellow tomatoes, seasoned with salt and pepper and placed upon a throne of your favorite sliced white bread smeared with mayo screams summer. In the South, there's an art to making the perfect tomato sandwich, and you may feel skittish at the thought of deviating from the tried-and-true formula for making it. However, if you have an adventurous palate that likes to experiment, you should ditch the white bread and trade it for a biscuit. It will still have a Southern vibe but with a different, delicious salty bite.
A homemade, fluffy, southern biscuit's texture is going to be denser than a slice of bread, but it is also going to have lovely flaky layers that will enhance the taste of sliced tomatoes. Biscuits, by the nature of the ingredients used to create them, have a tangy, saltiness that you don't get with regular bread. This combination of taste and texture allows the biscuit to absorb the tomato juices without becoming overly soggy.
Customize the flavor your biscuit tomato sandwich
Depending on how salty your biscuit is, you may opt to forgo salting your tomato before layering it onto this comforting carb. It's really a matter of preference and how much sodium you want in your diet. If your taste buds crave that flavor, salt away; however, if want to avoid overly salty biscuits just make certain you make them with unsalted butter. You will still get that salty bite from the salt that most biscuit recipes call for.
Still, this simple change of bread frees the mind. If you love a good breakfast sandwich but don't want to make eggs, bacon, or sausage to pile on top, a slice of tomato is a great alternative. Smother your biscuit with creamy butter or tangy cream cheese to bring out all the sweet and acidic notes in this fruit and you've got a meatless morning meal that both satiates and satisfies. When lunchtime rolls around, simply change your spread to an herby basil, dill, or oregano mayo and you have a completely different sandwich.