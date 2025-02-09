Ditch The Bread On Your Tomato Sandwich For An Extra Salty Swap

A tomato sandwich is one of the best ways to enjoy this fruit when it is at its sweetest. The simplicity of the red and yellow tomatoes, seasoned with salt and pepper and placed upon a throne of your favorite sliced white bread smeared with mayo screams summer. In the South, there's an art to making the perfect tomato sandwich, and you may feel skittish at the thought of deviating from the tried-and-true formula for making it. However, if you have an adventurous palate that likes to experiment, you should ditch the white bread and trade it for a biscuit. It will still have a Southern vibe but with a different, delicious salty bite.

A homemade, fluffy, southern biscuit's texture is going to be denser than a slice of bread, but it is also going to have lovely flaky layers that will enhance the taste of sliced tomatoes. Biscuits, by the nature of the ingredients used to create them, have a tangy, saltiness that you don't get with regular bread. This combination of taste and texture allows the biscuit to absorb the tomato juices without becoming overly soggy.