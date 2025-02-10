5 Secret Ingredients For Restaurant-Worthy Biryani At Home

Truffle oil is one of those fancy ingredients that's reserved for chefs right? Wrong! It's perfect for amping up the savoriness of biryani and "adds an umami depth" to its existing flavors, according to chef Inamdar. The best truffle oils have a distinctive musky and earthy note. Made by infusing good quality oil with genuine truffles, they can be expensive. Luckily, cheaper synthetic truffle oils that mimic the flavor of the real stuff can be bought cheaply.

The benefit to using oil, as opposed to shavings of bonafide truffle, is that oil costs less, lasts longer, and is more readily available. Moreover, a small drizzle can be evenly distributed through a biryani, unlike thin shavings that stay in one spot. Truffle oil is best used as a finishing oil that provides aroma and flavor at the very end so it shouldn't be used to make the spicy base of a biryani. It also has a low smoke point so it isn't useful for fast frying or sauteing. Rather, the oil should be used sparingly over the cooked dish and stirred through. The steam from the rice volatizes the flavors in the oil, helping it to release its unique aroma.