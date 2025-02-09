Here's Exactly What To Do When You Need Roasted Veggies Fast

Brussels sprouts, carrots, and nearly any of your other favorite vegetables can benefit from roasting in the oven. The technique will caramelize the outside for a crunchy texture, while the inside of the veggies are tender. Depending on the type, and the cut, and the oven temperature, however, roasting can take a little time. So if you're in a pinch to roast tomatillos for salsa or another vegetable as a side dish for a late-night dinner, we've got a trick to speed the process along.

Advertisement

It's all about the broiler in your oven, because the high heat can quicken the process. Now, you'll have to take a few steps to ensure you roast the vegetables — and not burn them. Unless you want to get a nice char on the outside of an ingredient, position the rack a few inches below the broiler. To make it the fastest process, set the broiler to its highest setting. Make sure to use a neutral oil, or the high heat will burn the oil and therefore the vegetables. But you can still use ways to flavor roasted vegetables like using enough salt or adding other ingredients like Dijon mustard.