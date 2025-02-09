Here's Exactly What To Do When You Need Roasted Veggies Fast
Brussels sprouts, carrots, and nearly any of your other favorite vegetables can benefit from roasting in the oven. The technique will caramelize the outside for a crunchy texture, while the inside of the veggies are tender. Depending on the type, and the cut, and the oven temperature, however, roasting can take a little time. So if you're in a pinch to roast tomatillos for salsa or another vegetable as a side dish for a late-night dinner, we've got a trick to speed the process along.
It's all about the broiler in your oven, because the high heat can quicken the process. Now, you'll have to take a few steps to ensure you roast the vegetables — and not burn them. Unless you want to get a nice char on the outside of an ingredient, position the rack a few inches below the broiler. To make it the fastest process, set the broiler to its highest setting. Make sure to use a neutral oil, or the high heat will burn the oil and therefore the vegetables. But you can still use ways to flavor roasted vegetables like using enough salt or adding other ingredients like Dijon mustard.
The best vegetables to roast under a broiler and how to use them
A consideration to make when using the broiler to roast vegetables is which ones work with the quick, high-heat technique. Large cuts of vegetables won't cook through without burning on the outside, so you'll also need to cut them accordingly. Bell peppers that are sliced into small pieces will get a nice char on the outside, highlighting the sweetness, and will cook through easily. Any other vegetable that can be cut, sliced, and served thin such as zucchini or broccoli should also work. Dense vegetables like Brussels sprouts might not fare well with the high heat.
It's also an easy way to roast sliced onion, garlic, or tomatoes to throw into homemade salsa. Try the technique with the tomatillos in our creamy salsa verde recipe to up the flavor. You could also quicken up our citrus-roasted broccoli recipe with the broiler, too. No matter what veggies you throw under the broiler, don't leave them in the oven for more than a few minutes or they will burn. As a final rule, rotate the pan and toss them with a spatula during the cooking process to achieve an even color and doneness.