Stella Artois' Super Bowl 2025 Ad Reveals David Beckham's Long Lost 'Twin'

For the first time in six years, the Anheuser-Busch-owned Stella Artois is unveiling an unforgettable Super Bowl ad that features none other than English soccer legend David Beckham and his long-lost American twin — Matt Damon. The ad, titled "David & Dave: The Other David," shows Matt Damon's character, Dave, unknowingly bonding with his twin (David Beckham) over a plate of chicken wings and a few bottles of Stella Artois at a backyard barbecue. The European-style lager is back in the Super Bowl ad rotation to remind fans why it's one of the most popular beers in the world.

Stella Artois recently teased the start of its new campaign and Super Bowl ad with a short commercial featuring Beckham and his parents, where they share that Beckham has a forgotten twin living in America who they call "Other David." The full Super Bowl LIX ad just dropped, where audiences were surprised to see Academy Award-winner Damon enjoying suburban life (and showing off some impressive football skills), going by the name "Dave Beckham." Beckham is relieved to find his twin passing out bottles of Stella Artois, saying, "You drink Stella?" To which Damon replies, "I have taste, David," as the two clink their drinks.