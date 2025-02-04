Stella Artois' Super Bowl 2025 Ad Reveals David Beckham's Long Lost 'Twin'
For the first time in six years, the Anheuser-Busch-owned Stella Artois is unveiling an unforgettable Super Bowl ad that features none other than English soccer legend David Beckham and his long-lost American twin — Matt Damon. The ad, titled "David & Dave: The Other David," shows Matt Damon's character, Dave, unknowingly bonding with his twin (David Beckham) over a plate of chicken wings and a few bottles of Stella Artois at a backyard barbecue. The European-style lager is back in the Super Bowl ad rotation to remind fans why it's one of the most popular beers in the world.
Stella Artois recently teased the start of its new campaign and Super Bowl ad with a short commercial featuring Beckham and his parents, where they share that Beckham has a forgotten twin living in America who they call "Other David." The full Super Bowl LIX ad just dropped, where audiences were surprised to see Academy Award-winner Damon enjoying suburban life (and showing off some impressive football skills), going by the name "Dave Beckham." Beckham is relieved to find his twin passing out bottles of Stella Artois, saying, "You drink Stella?" To which Damon replies, "I have taste, David," as the two clink their drinks.
Stella Artois' Super Bowl LIX ad is just the beginning
The 60-second Super Bowl LIX ad from Stella Artois is just the start of the brand's year-long "For Moments Worth More" American-based campaign. Global brand ambassadors David Beckham and Matt Damon will build out the story of David and Dave through a series of commercials meant to highlight their growing relationship and demonstrate the way people connect over a cold glass of Stella Artois. Although Damon has partnered with the Anheuser-Busch brand for over a decade now, Beckham was just announced as a Stella Artois brand ambassador back in March of 2024.
Stella Artois' last Super Bowl ad premiered in 2019 during the Super Bowl LIII, featuring celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges as the two "change[d] up the normal." This time around, Stella Artois is bringing customers into genuine connections that elevate unexpected relationships. You can catch the start of the year-long campaign with Beckham and Damon's ad during the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.