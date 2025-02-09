While bistro steak might sound like a steak dinner you order at a fine dining restaurant, it's actually an affordable cut of steak you can get at the butcher. A cut from the tender shoulder, bistro steak encompasses the hanger, skirt, and flap steaks. While it's a smaller and less common cut on steakhouse menus, bistro steak is delicious, economical, and easy to upgrade with a finishing sauce. We consulted an expert for the absolute best sauce pairings for bistro steak.

K.C. Gulbro, owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox restaurants in Geneva, Illinois, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, sees no need to think outside of the box for a meal as iconic and historic as a steak dinner. He says, "I love the classics! Hollandaise, Béarnaise, and demi-glace." Bistro steaks have a fat content and tenderness similar to filet mignon. Their high fat content packs a lot of rich, delicious flavor worthy of an equally decadent sauce like the classics chef Gulbro recommends.

Hollandaise is perhaps the simplest sauce of the three — and one that you may know best from its partnership with eggs benedict. It consists of egg yolks, lemon juice, and butter whisked into the ultimate creamy and bright emulsion. Béarnaise sauce is a riff on hollandaise sauce that supplements lemon juice with white wine vinegar and adds tarragon, shallots, and black pepper. A demi glace has the most complex flavor profile, derived from espagnole sauce as its base, which is one of the 5 French mother sauces that also includes hollandaise.

