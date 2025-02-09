The 3 Best Beef Cuts For Curry

There are many types of curry out there, that mostly come down to the variety of rich-flavored spiced sauces that the meat or vegetables are braised in. If you've chosen to make beef the protein star of your next curry, there are a few things to know when picking your cut. That's because, of the cuts and grades of beef that you can request from a butcher, not all of them are ideal for curry dishes. To prevent you from trying to add ground beef to your Goan-style curry, we talked to Varun Inamdar, chef and owner of restaurants New Light in Kashmir, Anokhi in Shanghai, and 27° West in Singapore, to find out his suggestions.

"The best cut of beef for curry is chuck, brisket, or short ribs," he says. "These cuts have a good balance of meat, fat, and connective tissue, which breaks down beautifully during slow cooking, resulting in rich, tender, and flavorful curries." Cuts of beef like brisket are best for slow-cooked curries so the meat breaks down during the low-and-slow process like chef Inamdar suggests. Braising the beef in your go-to curry recipe will result in next-level flavor that's worth the wait. If you're looking for a quick-to-make beef curry, you could go for a keema-style curry (keema means minced meat) instead, using ground beef.