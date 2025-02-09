Make Crepes Extra Crispy With One Simple Secret Ingredient

Waffles and pancakes are everyday breakfast staples, but when you're feeling a little fancy, crepes are a great alternative — and they're just as easy to prepare. Most crepe recipes require just a few staple ingredients, including flour, eggs, milk, and water. Mix everything together and ladle the batter over a buttered pan, and you've got a soft, chewy, thinner version of a pancake. If you prefer your crepes on the crunchier side but don't want to burn them, try swapping all-purpose flour with rice flour. Not only will this ingredient make your crepes gluten-free, but it will ensure that they get nice and crispy, perfect for a plethora of your favorite toppings.

Rice flour is made of either brown rice or white rice that's been milled into a super fine powder. It's commonly used in Asian cuisine, like in noodles or mochi, but there are tons of other culinary uses for it. Since it doesn't contain gluten, rice flour is also a popular gluten-free flour alternative. The lack of gluten in rice flour is actually what makes it ideal for crispy crepes. Regular, all-purpose flour develops gluten once it's mixed with water, and this is also what creates the chewy texture you'll find in a typical crepe, pancake, or waffle. Rice flour doesn't do this: It's primarily a starch, which means the flour's granules absorb water after the two come in contact. Then, when it's placed on a hot pan, the water evaporates, leading to the crispy, porous texture you're looking for.

