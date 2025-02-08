The Healthy Choice Frozen Meal That Just Doesn't Get Anything Right

Healthy Choice frozen meals are the ultimate godsend when you don't want to fuss over dinner. All you have to do is microwave a dish for a few minutes before it's ready to serve. Its wide range of selection in meals makes the brand all the more appealing, and we had to try 20 Healthy Choice Frozen Meals to join in on the fun. And while we appreciated the ease of preparing each dish, we found that the flavor was compromised in some cases. This was particularly true for Healthy Choice's Balsamic Garlic Steak selection, which we consequently ranked last for more than just its poor flavor.

The biggest disappointment in this dish is the tediously tough texture of the steak, which feels like chewing on a thick band of leather. The balsamic sauce, which should enhance the dish, takes on a dominant role and over-seasons the steak so that all you taste is vinegar. The lack of flavor in the frozen mashed potatoes is best described by one customer as similar to "shaved ice." Additionally, the potato texture is so grainy that you might think there are bits of gum mixed in. That said, the green beans in this meal have the potential to save the dish, but are unfortunately smothered in the same unbearable sauce that detracts from the overall experience, leaving no silver lining to this frozen meal cloud.

