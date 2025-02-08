Smashed Potatoes Are Tasty, But One Pantry Addition Makes Them Irresistible
The crunchy and tender contrast of a smashed potato is on par with any type of french fry out there. And while they are undeniably tasty with a simple seasoning of salt and pepper, balsamic vinegar is the one pantry addition to make smashed potatoes truly irresistible.
Balsamic vinegar is the star ingredient in vinaigrettes and glazes, providing a sweet and sour punch with an almost savory richness. It's even an easy swap for Worcestershire sauce because it brings out the savory umami flavor in meat. Just as olive oil and balsamic vinegar are a popular dipping sauce for bread, they'll also make the perfect foundation for your smashed potato seasoning toss.
You can simply add two tablespoons of balsamic vinegar to the oil and any seasonings you want to flavor your potatoes, stirring to combine. You can upgrade our recipe for crispy-edged smashed potatoes with balsamic vinegar by blending it with avocado oil, garlic, salt, and pepper over a bowl of drained boiled potatoes. Then, spread them over a baking sheet and smash them with a mason jar or wide drinking glass before roasting in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. For more precision, you can mix the seasoning oil in a separate bowl and use this Hotec cooking brush or even a spoon to coat each potato separately after smashing them on the baking sheet.
Tips for balsamic smashed potatoes
According to our guide to balsamic vinegar, it's traditionally used almost exclusively fresh out of the bottle as a finishing drizzle. That said, varieties of balsamic vinegar in Italy are thicker and richer than the more acidic and viscous industrial varieties you can pick up at your local grocery store. But, you can still harken back to Italian traditions by adding balsamic vinegar to your smashed potatoes when they're hot out of the oven. You can buy the thick, aged Italian balsamic vinegar like this highly decorated Giuseppe Giusti bottle for the ultimate finishing drizzle. A more affordable option would be to drizzle a thick balsamic reduction like this bottle from Rachael Ray over smashed potatoes with a sprinkling of fresh herbs and a dusting of grated parmesan cheese.
You can also make your own flavorful balsamic glaze like we do in this recipe for balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts. While the potatoes roast, reduce a blend of balsamic vinegar, butter, and garlic until it's thick and syrupy. Then you can gently toss the crispy potatoes with the glaze while they're hot with freshly chopped parsley. Another way to incorporate balsamic vinegar into a smashed potato dish is through a dipping sauce. Try adding a few tablespoons to this recipe for garlic aioli.