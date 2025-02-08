Smashed Potatoes Are Tasty, But One Pantry Addition Makes Them Irresistible

The crunchy and tender contrast of a smashed potato is on par with any type of french fry out there. And while they are undeniably tasty with a simple seasoning of salt and pepper, balsamic vinegar is the one pantry addition to make smashed potatoes truly irresistible.

Balsamic vinegar is the star ingredient in vinaigrettes and glazes, providing a sweet and sour punch with an almost savory richness. It's even an easy swap for Worcestershire sauce because it brings out the savory umami flavor in meat. Just as olive oil and balsamic vinegar are a popular dipping sauce for bread, they'll also make the perfect foundation for your smashed potato seasoning toss.

You can simply add two tablespoons of balsamic vinegar to the oil and any seasonings you want to flavor your potatoes, stirring to combine. You can upgrade our recipe for crispy-edged smashed potatoes with balsamic vinegar by blending it with avocado oil, garlic, salt, and pepper over a bowl of drained boiled potatoes. Then, spread them over a baking sheet and smash them with a mason jar or wide drinking glass before roasting in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. For more precision, you can mix the seasoning oil in a separate bowl and use this Hotec cooking brush or even a spoon to coat each potato separately after smashing them on the baking sheet.

