The Store-Bought Bratwurst That's Quite Literally The 'Wurst' Option
Bratwurst has been around for centuries, and for good reason. The best ones transport you straight to a German beer hall, stein in hand. But not all bratwursts rise to the occasion — some completely fumble the assignment. Case in point: Deutsche Küche Bavarian Bratwurst.
We ranked 10 store-bought bratwurst brands, and at first glance, Deutsche Küche seemed like a strong contender — fully cooked, no fillers, authentic German food. But one bite told a different story. Our reviewer found the texture off-putting and the seasoning to be lacking. The ingredient list doesn't specify what's in the spice mix, but whatever it is, it's not working. The flavor leaned strong and earthy — far from the balanced, savory bite you'd expect from a great brat.
To keep things fair, our taste tester steamed every bratwurst in the ranking — no grilling, no pan-searing — so nothing could hide imperfections. Each one was judged on texture, seasoning, bite, and overall satisfaction. While Deutsche Küche does have some nutritional perks — its sodium is lower than the recommended 2,300 mg per day, and it packs 11 grams of protein — that's not enough to save it. With its odd mouthfeel and unbalanced taste, it easily earns the title of the "wurst" brat option.
Bratwurst is bigger than ever
Bratwursts have come a long way from German beer gardens and backyard grills — they're now a billion-dollar industry and climbing fast, expected to hit over $8 billion by 2032. The reason? People are getting more adventurous with their food, and bratwurst is benefiting big time.
According to market research from DataINTELO, bratwurst is booming thanks to the growing love of global flavors, and an expanding food service industry (think restaurants, food trucks, and festivals). And it's not just traditional pork bratwursts fueling the craze — health-conscious eaters are jumping on board, too. The rise of organic, chicken, beef, and even vegan bratwursts is diversifying the market and ensuring there's a brat for everyone.
Take Teton Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst — ranked fourth in our list, this sausage is made with 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised beef and caters to the demand for higher-quality, flavor-infused options. While it didn't claim the top spot, it reflects where the bratwurst industry is heading: More premium ingredients, bolder combinations, and better sourcing. Whether it's served on a bun at a ballpark, sizzling in a cast-iron skillet, or simmered in beer for hours in a slow cooker, one thing is clear: Bratwurst isn't just surviving — it's thriving.