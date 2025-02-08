The Best Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce Doesn't Come In A Bottle

Chipotle sauce is a staple for those who like their condiments to have a touch of spicy, smoky attitude. Unlike ketchup and its sweet tang, or a the mild personality of a mellow mayonnaise, chipotle has sass in spades. Having said that, not every brand of Chipotle sauce on grocery store shelves can cut the mustard, which is why we did a taste test to find out which is the best. And surprisingly, the ultimate champ, La Costeña chipotle sauce, didn't come in a bottle, but a can.

The best of our 10 store-bought chipotle sauce brands list, La Costeña is bold with a rich and savory aroma. It had a smoky flavor and a balanced tartness — courtesy of a dash of vinegar — and just enough sweetness from the vine-ripened tomatoes that feature in the pared-back recipe (predominantly tomato paste, chipotle, and spices). Moreover, unlike the other super-smooth sauces we tried, this one had lots of characterful texture, which makes it more suited to lending soups, stews, and marinades a delectable consistency and depth. As this sauce can be employed as a pronounced constituent in main meals, it ventures far beyond condiment territory.

The key reason La Costeña chipotle sauce conquered the other challengers? The recipe doesn't include a creamy ingredient — many of the other sauces we tasted used mayo or a dairy product, such as buttermilk, as their base, which diluted the flavor and aroma of the chipotle.

