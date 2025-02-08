The Best Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce Doesn't Come In A Bottle
Chipotle sauce is a staple for those who like their condiments to have a touch of spicy, smoky attitude. Unlike ketchup and its sweet tang, or a the mild personality of a mellow mayonnaise, chipotle has sass in spades. Having said that, not every brand of Chipotle sauce on grocery store shelves can cut the mustard, which is why we did a taste test to find out which is the best. And surprisingly, the ultimate champ, La Costeña chipotle sauce, didn't come in a bottle, but a can.
The best of our 10 store-bought chipotle sauce brands list, La Costeña is bold with a rich and savory aroma. It had a smoky flavor and a balanced tartness — courtesy of a dash of vinegar — and just enough sweetness from the vine-ripened tomatoes that feature in the pared-back recipe (predominantly tomato paste, chipotle, and spices). Moreover, unlike the other super-smooth sauces we tried, this one had lots of characterful texture, which makes it more suited to lending soups, stews, and marinades a delectable consistency and depth. As this sauce can be employed as a pronounced constituent in main meals, it ventures far beyond condiment territory.
The key reason La Costeña chipotle sauce conquered the other challengers? The recipe doesn't include a creamy ingredient — many of the other sauces we tasted used mayo or a dairy product, such as buttermilk, as their base, which diluted the flavor and aroma of the chipotle.
La Costeña chipotle sauce will elevate your pulled pork
The concentrated flavor of La Costeña's chipotle sauce makes it perfect for using in dishes that need a hint of smoky complexity, such as baked chicken thighs or braised pork (shred up the protein once meltingly tender and stuff into rolls to create a stack of pulled pork sandwiches). Perhaps this explains why it's packaged in a can, where you can scoop out a hefty measure, instead of a squeezable bottle that produces a thinner stream. Having said that, you can still spread this pungent chipotle sauce over bread to make flavorful sandwiches or spoon onto barbecued meats to enhance their smokiness (just decant any leftovers into a container and pop it into the fridge for later). If you want your chipotle sauce to have a creamier texture and milder quality, simply stir a spoonful of mayo through to make a spicy condiment to top tacos, hot dogs, or even baked potatoes.
The store-bought chipotle sauce you should avoid at all costs? Ortega chipotle aioli sauce. It was simply too tart and salty. Plus, the mayo overpowered the smokiness of the chili and there was an oiliness to its texture that made us feel nauseous.