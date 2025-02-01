The Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce You Should Avoid At All Costs

The smoky aroma and spicy character of chipotle sauce instantly elevates the flavor of tacos, burritos, curly fries, and more. You can even drizzle it over seafood, mix it into dips, or brush it over a hot corn on the cob to create a sweet and spicy coating. However, not every chipotle sauce is made equal, which is why we tried a selection of store-bought options to figure out which one is the very best. In the course of our taste test, we also pinpointed the one you should avoid at all costs; Ortega chipotle aioli sauce.

Advertisement

The loser in our list of 10 store-bought Chipotle sauce brands, ranked, this offering was too tart and salty. It also had a cloying, oily texture and briny character that masked the smoky flavors beneath, which was disappointing as the smokiness of a classic chipotle sauce should naturally be at front and center. While the ingredients list doesn't contain any mayo, the consistency of the sauce had a mayo-like viscosity, which could perhaps be attributed to the guar gum in the recipe (a common food additive used for its thickening and binding properties). In our book, Ortega's offering was neither a chipotle sauce nor an aioli but something else all altogether.