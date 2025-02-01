The Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce You Should Avoid At All Costs
The smoky aroma and spicy character of chipotle sauce instantly elevates the flavor of tacos, burritos, curly fries, and more. You can even drizzle it over seafood, mix it into dips, or brush it over a hot corn on the cob to create a sweet and spicy coating. However, not every chipotle sauce is made equal, which is why we tried a selection of store-bought options to figure out which one is the very best. In the course of our taste test, we also pinpointed the one you should avoid at all costs; Ortega chipotle aioli sauce.
The loser in our list of 10 store-bought Chipotle sauce brands, ranked, this offering was too tart and salty. It also had a cloying, oily texture and briny character that masked the smoky flavors beneath, which was disappointing as the smokiness of a classic chipotle sauce should naturally be at front and center. While the ingredients list doesn't contain any mayo, the consistency of the sauce had a mayo-like viscosity, which could perhaps be attributed to the guar gum in the recipe (a common food additive used for its thickening and binding properties). In our book, Ortega's offering was neither a chipotle sauce nor an aioli but something else all altogether.
Ortega's seasoning packets contain dried chipotle chili peppers
Perhaps Ortega's chipotle aioli sauce would fare better in providing a smokier note when used in conjunction with Ortega's seasoning packets, such as street taco seasoning mix. Some of the packs contain dried chipotle chili pepper, which would double up on the flavor and aroma.
The winner in our taste test was La Costeña's chipotle sauce. With a rich aroma and a bold flavor from the smoky peppers, this champ had plenty of visible texture and a rich, savory quality. Moreover, it had the perfect combo of tanginess from the vinegar and sweetness from the vine-ripened tomatoes. This balanced personality meant it easily outshined the other chipotle sauces we tried, which were heavy on the mayo or cream. La Costeña's offering is closer to an authentic chipotle sauce as it doesn't contain mayo or additives, making it a useful ingredient in marinades, fajitas, and chilis rather than a one-note condiment.
To prepare a homemade creamy chipotle sauce, all you need to do is combine mayo, lime juice, garlic, and some chipotle peppers in adobo sauce in a food processor before blending. For a lighter, tangier option, sub some of the mayo for yogurt or sour cream. However, you could skip the dairy ingredients completely to make a punchier paste that's ideal for amping up the taste of sandwiches, salad dressings, and more.