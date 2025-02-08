How To Add Smoky Flavor To Store-Bought Broth

Home cooks have a lot on their plates — perhaps even more on their proverbial plates than their literal ones. Who has time to punch the clock and whip up stock? Thankfully, store-bought broth is a convenient workhorse. With its versatility and reliability, it's a staple of any well-stocked home pantry, but this convenience comes at the expense of complexity. Home cooks have long looked for ways to add more life to one-note, store-bought broth, and today's tip might top 'em all: Just add a sprinkle of smoked salt.

As the name implies, to make this ingredient, salt granules are literally smoked over real untreated bark-free wood, such as oak, applewood, hickory, or mesquite. The result is that all those wood-fired aromas and tastes get trapped in the highly absorbent salt crystals. The process also gives white-clear salt a smoky brown-beige hue. (Interior design lovers: If you've ever seen a smoked glass coffee table, it's comparable.) It looks stunning as a finisher on plated dishes, but it'll dissolve in your broths all the same.

You can prinkle this bold, umami-forward seasoning on everything from tomato toast to mocktails. It works for beef and chicken broths, but smoked salt lends especially transformative depth to vegetable broths without compromising a plant-based diet. No bacon or oyster sauce here, officer.

