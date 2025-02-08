To Bake The Best Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, Follow This Butter Ratio

Brioche is a quite versatile dough. It can be used for making donuts, breads, French toast (or Tasting Table's chocolate brioche French toast), or in this case, decadent homemade cinnamon rolls. But the degree to which you enrich the dough with butter greatly depends on what exactly you want to make with your brioche. Many brioche recipes, such as traditional French brioche, call for up to 80% butter, meaning you'll use far more butter than flour when mixing and kneading the ingredients together. Other recipes need far less — including brioche used to make cinnamon rolls.

For brioche cinnamon rolls, you need a scant 25% butter to 75% flour or a 1:4 ratio. Brioche cinnamon rolls have more butter added to the formed dough to layer in the cinnamon filling. By using less butter initially, you'll get a soft but sturdy dough that can hold up against the sugar and spice of the filling without overpowering the additional flavors.