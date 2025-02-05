The Art Of Rimming Your Negroni Glass And Why It Matters

Adding flavor to the rim of a cocktail glass is kind of like adding accessories to your outfit. Sure, you can wear your clothes without them, but the right scarf or piece of jewelry can add a spark of interest and help pull the whole thing together. In the same way, the liquid or powder that you add to the glass can elevate the drinking experience. From the moment you place the glass to your mouth, you experience scents and flavors that the ingredients inside can build on.

For the negroni, rubbing the rim with orange peel makes perfect sense, since you'll also be using one for the garnish. But if you're building your bartending repertoire, feel free to get creative. Salt, cinnamon, chocolate sprinkles, and even barbecue seasoning on the rim can make your next cocktail that much more exciting. For best results, put liquid ingredients in a saucer and roll the lip of the glass against it at 45 degrees until you've gone all the way around. If you're adding a dry ingredient, you can then dip it straight down into a second saucer, and the product should adhere to the wet edges, giving you beautiful results. All that's left is to pour in the drink and say cheers!