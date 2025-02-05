The Art Of Rimming Your Negroni Glass And Why It Matters
Join us for a negroni? Equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, this classic red cocktail was first served in 1919 at a cafe in Florence, Italy, and is now among the most popular requests at bars around the world. While there are many popular variations, nearly all include the iconic orange peel garnish. But Caitlinn Santiesteban, beverage operations manager at Amal, Level 6 in Miami, told us there's one more step to make this cocktail unforgettable.
"Rimming the glass with an orange has become second nature," she says. While this is how she was taught, she says it's more than tradition — there's also a good reason for doing it this way. "The oils in the peel enhance the cocktail's aroma, adding a burst of citrus that elevates the overall complexity," she explains. "The aromatic notes give you a preview of the drink's flavor before your first sip. Try a negroni without the peel, and you'll immediately notice the difference."
The art of a little extra
Adding flavor to the rim of a cocktail glass is kind of like adding accessories to your outfit. Sure, you can wear your clothes without them, but the right scarf or piece of jewelry can add a spark of interest and help pull the whole thing together. In the same way, the liquid or powder that you add to the glass can elevate the drinking experience. From the moment you place the glass to your mouth, you experience scents and flavors that the ingredients inside can build on.
For the negroni, rubbing the rim with orange peel makes perfect sense, since you'll also be using one for the garnish. But if you're building your bartending repertoire, feel free to get creative. Salt, cinnamon, chocolate sprinkles, and even barbecue seasoning on the rim can make your next cocktail that much more exciting. For best results, put liquid ingredients in a saucer and roll the lip of the glass against it at 45 degrees until you've gone all the way around. If you're adding a dry ingredient, you can then dip it straight down into a second saucer, and the product should adhere to the wet edges, giving you beautiful results. All that's left is to pour in the drink and say cheers!