Butternut squash is sweet and savory gourd with a texture similar to a sweet potato, making it the perfect addition to roasted vegetable medleys, soups, grain bowls, hashes, and so much more. Perhaps the biggest deterrent for incorporating butternut squash into your next meal is the time and effort it takes to prepare it. Frozen butternut squash saves you all the work of peeling, seeding, and slicing, and you can roast them from frozen. The key to roasting frozen butternut squash for maximum flavor is to use plenty of oil and seasonings.

Butternut squash is frozen in its raw form, which often leads to a mushier, softer texture and a more muted flavor the than fresh variety. When butternut squash freezes, its water content crystallizes, which damages the cell walls of the squash leading to the mushy texture. A thorough coating of oil and seasonings paired with a high roasting temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit will ensure that caramelized crispy exterior and a flavor-infused tender interior. A simple salt and pepper seasoning is crucial to enhance and complement frozen butternut squash's natural sweetness, while the oil encourages caramelization and keeps the squash from scorching in a high-heat oven. Of course, you can also choose a flavorful oil for even more depth to the final profile of your roasted butternut squash.

