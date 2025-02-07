Make Valentine's Day Mimosas Extra Romantic With One Easy Trick
If you've never had yourself a brunch mimosa, then I hate to say it, but you're really missing out. It's the most popular brunch drink for a reason — it's the perfect mix of wake-you-up citrus and smooth sparkling wine to start your day off on the right foot. I'm a special occasions bruncher myself, so I don't have mimosas often, but guess what's right around the corner? Valentine's Day. In other words, it's the perfect excuse to make your loved one (or yourself, for those of us celebrating Singles Awareness Day instead) a delicious mimosa. There's a super easy hack to dress your mimosa up so it better suits the occasion, too. All you need are some fruit and ice trays.
Freezing fruit pieces into ice cubes will give your mimosa an extra burst of flavor while keeping your drink chilled throughout the meal. Go the extra mile and buy some cute ice trays so you can present your tasty drink with more than just plain ice cubes, too. A heart-shaped ice cube tray like this silicone set from Webake would be perfect for the occasion. Your local craft store may have these in the baking section, too. They're an affordable and easy way to bring a little extra romance to a special meal for your special someone.
Fruit and mimosa combo ideas to get you started
Figuring out what combinations of fruit and wines to use with your mimosa is the really fun part. At the core, mimosas are sparkling wine and citrus juice. While Champagne and orange juice make up the most popular and well-known combination, plenty of variants exist. This white mimosa, for example, uses Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, Moët Imperial Champagne and lemon juice instead. Many recipes suggest adding Cointreau for a sweeter edge, especially since most mimosas use dry Champagnes.
When making your ice cubes, use lemon juice or orange juice instead of plain water to prevent your drinks from getting watered down as the ice melts. Lemon, lime and grapefruit juices go well with the sweetness of dessert Champagnes, while the bold, fruity flavors of oranges, calamansi and pomelo make a nice match for dry Champagnes and sparkling wines. Add the pulp of the fruit to your ice cubes for extra texture, or toss in complementary fruit pieces. Pineapple and peaches make for excellent companions to a mimosa, and red, ripe strawberries bring the romance of the holiday to life while creating a beautiful color gradient in your glass. Garnish your Valentine's Day drink with slices of orange or strawberry and there you have it! An unforgettable addition to a cute brunch that you can put together in minutes.