Make Valentine's Day Mimosas Extra Romantic With One Easy Trick

If you've never had yourself a brunch mimosa, then I hate to say it, but you're really missing out. It's the most popular brunch drink for a reason — it's the perfect mix of wake-you-up citrus and smooth sparkling wine to start your day off on the right foot. I'm a special occasions bruncher myself, so I don't have mimosas often, but guess what's right around the corner? Valentine's Day. In other words, it's the perfect excuse to make your loved one (or yourself, for those of us celebrating Singles Awareness Day instead) a delicious mimosa. There's a super easy hack to dress your mimosa up so it better suits the occasion, too. All you need are some fruit and ice trays.

Freezing fruit pieces into ice cubes will give your mimosa an extra burst of flavor while keeping your drink chilled throughout the meal. Go the extra mile and buy some cute ice trays so you can present your tasty drink with more than just plain ice cubes, too. A heart-shaped ice cube tray like this silicone set from Webake would be perfect for the occasion. Your local craft store may have these in the baking section, too. They're an affordable and easy way to bring a little extra romance to a special meal for your special someone.