The Best Fast Food Wings Come From An Underrated Chain Restaurant

While we found that no single element of Tex's wings was dominant over the others, that is exactly why this chain's chicken works so well, with the sum of the parts adding up to the perfect wing. Although Tex's has been in existence for less than a decade, it started with the goal of creating the best (not to mention affordable) chicken-eating experience using quality ingredients. The only bone we had to pick with the chain was its interpretation of the iconic Tabasco sauce; it doesn't quite have the same zing to it.

Many pizza chains have their own interpretation of wings to be enjoyed as an appetizer with a pie (we tried Little Caesars wings, too). However, joints like Tex's produce chicken that far surpasses them. No doubt, making chicken the main attraction is a part of the draw, and it doesn't hurt that they care about where their ingredients come from. According to Tex's website, the chain believes that happy food is healthy food, sourcing its meats from farms (and local distributors) where animals are ethically housed. From there, the company works to ensure all its meat meets proper halal guidelines.

In addition to offering tasty wings, Tex's practices what it preaches. The wings are less expensive than those offered at many other chains, and the eatery even provides customers with certain dietary restrictions a way to enjoy this bar and restaurant staple. As the box says, "Worth Every Bite."

