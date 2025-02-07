The Best Fast Food Wings Come From An Underrated Chain Restaurant
With seemingly endless combinations of seasonings, breadings, and sauces, chicken wings are the perfect party food — one that Americans devour by the millions each year. While the drums versus flats debate may go on forever, what is not up for debate is why chicken wings are so beloved. The combination of crispy skin, flavorful chicken, and hot (or not-so-hot) sauce — plus the portability of the wings — makes them a staple in chain restaurants nationwide. To that end, we tried and ranked 15 different fast food chicken wings, and the winner was a chain with fewer than 100 locations. Our top choice was Tex's Chicken & Burgers, a chain founded in New York City that focuses on high-quality chicken wings with certified halal ingredients.
In a land of Wingstops, Buffalo Wild Wings, KFCs, and so many other chains renowned for chicken, Tex's wings are the ones we want to eat again and again. The reason Tex's received the top spot in our ranking is simple: It's everything we want in a chicken wing. The breading is top-notch; it's crispy, crunchy, and beautifully crumbly with each bite. It's also peppery, leaving a pleasant bite on the tongue. Likewise, we found that the chicken, too, was perfect on the inside — it's meaty, not greasy, and contains a briny seasoning that blends well with the tender chicken.
Tex's offers healthy, affordable, tasty chicken wings
While we found that no single element of Tex's wings was dominant over the others, that is exactly why this chain's chicken works so well, with the sum of the parts adding up to the perfect wing. Although Tex's has been in existence for less than a decade, it started with the goal of creating the best (not to mention affordable) chicken-eating experience using quality ingredients. The only bone we had to pick with the chain was its interpretation of the iconic Tabasco sauce; it doesn't quite have the same zing to it.
Many pizza chains have their own interpretation of wings to be enjoyed as an appetizer with a pie (we tried Little Caesars wings, too). However, joints like Tex's produce chicken that far surpasses them. No doubt, making chicken the main attraction is a part of the draw, and it doesn't hurt that they care about where their ingredients come from. According to Tex's website, the chain believes that happy food is healthy food, sourcing its meats from farms (and local distributors) where animals are ethically housed. From there, the company works to ensure all its meat meets proper halal guidelines.
In addition to offering tasty wings, Tex's practices what it preaches. The wings are less expensive than those offered at many other chains, and the eatery even provides customers with certain dietary restrictions a way to enjoy this bar and restaurant staple. As the box says, "Worth Every Bite."