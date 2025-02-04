Intensify The Sweetness Of Bourbon Pecan Pie With One Fruit

Buttery bourbon pecan pie has a complexity that makes it an unparalleled dessert. Its depth is one of the pie's best assets, and it's even better when possessed with a heady, toothsome quality to match. To amp up the sweet, rich flavor of your bourbon pecan pie, bake it with dates.

Advertisement

Oftentimes, light corn syrup is used to sweeten bourbon pecan pie, but if you'd prefer something to match the richness of both the liquor and nuts, dates are the better option. Jammy with a molasses-like sweetness, the fruits are one of the absolute best corn syrup substitutes for the pie. Dates' sticky texture helps hold the pie filling together while imbuing it with a velvety, creamy mouthfeel. Compared to the mild, vanillic taste of light corn syrup, dates' intensity and notes of buttery caramel complement the fiery bourbon and earthy pecans.

To enhance the taste of your pie with the fruit, chop up Medjool dates (preferably the pitted kind) while the crust is parbaking and the pecans are toasting. On medium heat, simmer the dates in water for about 10 minutes. As they soften, add eggs, bourbon, butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and heavy cream to your blender or food processor. Once smooth, combine the dates with the filling and pour it into the pie crust. The softened dates will melt into the batter, enhancing the pie with pockets of sticky sweetness.

Advertisement