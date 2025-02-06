How Long You Need To Grill Turkey For The Juiciest Results
When it comes to preparing turkey, images of the iconic oven-roasted Thanksgiving feast spring to mind. For a unique take on the classic bird, grilling your turkey is the way to go. But just how long should you grill your turkey for the best flavor and texture?
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef, explained that for the juiciest turkey, the exact grilling time depends on the size of your bird. "Plan for about 10 to 12 minutes per pound at 325 degrees Fahrenheit to 350 degrees Fahrenheit," Correa said. "For a 12-pound turkey, that's approximately 2 to 2.5 hours." This is slightly less time than the rule for cooking turkey in the oven, which requires baking the bird for 15 to 20 minutes per pound at similar temperatures.
Of course, exact temperatures can vary from grill to grill, and your turkey might need more or less cook time as a result. For the highest level of safety and accuracy, Correa recommends you should "always verify doneness with a meat thermometer." Turkey should be cooked to a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill off any harmful bacteria. To ensure that your turkey is properly cooked, it's essential to monitor your grill's temperature. If temperatures are inconsistent, you might end up with a scorched exterior with underdone meat inside, or a cooked bird that lacks the grill's signature charred flavors. In addition, try grilling with spatchcocked turkey for evenly cooked meat.
After grilling, give your turkey plenty of time to rest
The best things in life are worth waiting for, and when it comes to grilling a perfect turkey, patience is key. One of the best tips for cooking a perfect turkey is to let it rest after grilling. "Let the turkey rest for at least 20 to 30 minutes before carving," Silvio Correa advised. "This allows the juices to redistribute, ensuring a moist and flavorful bird." While it's tempting to carve into your grilled turkey as soon as it's done cooking, this will likely result in a drier, less appetizing bird on your dinner table. This extra waiting period might test your self-control, but is absolutely necessary for a delicious final product.
When resting your grilled turkey, it's important to keep the bird warm. The traditional method for this involves loosely wrapping the bird in aluminum foil. When using this method, be sure to avoid covering it completely, as this causes steam and excess moisture to accumulate around the turkey, causing the bird's skin to lose its crispy, seared exterior. To prevent the turkey from accumulating harmful bacteria, you have a two-hour window from when you remove the bird off the heat to when any leftovers should be stored in the refrigerator.