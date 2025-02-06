How Long You Need To Grill Turkey For The Juiciest Results

When it comes to preparing turkey, images of the iconic oven-roasted Thanksgiving feast spring to mind. For a unique take on the classic bird, grilling your turkey is the way to go. But just how long should you grill your turkey for the best flavor and texture?

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef, explained that for the juiciest turkey, the exact grilling time depends on the size of your bird. "Plan for about 10 to 12 minutes per pound at 325 degrees Fahrenheit to 350 degrees Fahrenheit," Correa said. "For a 12-pound turkey, that's approximately 2 to 2.5 hours." This is slightly less time than the rule for cooking turkey in the oven, which requires baking the bird for 15 to 20 minutes per pound at similar temperatures.

Of course, exact temperatures can vary from grill to grill, and your turkey might need more or less cook time as a result. For the highest level of safety and accuracy, Correa recommends you should "always verify doneness with a meat thermometer." Turkey should be cooked to a minimum of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill off any harmful bacteria. To ensure that your turkey is properly cooked, it's essential to monitor your grill's temperature. If temperatures are inconsistent, you might end up with a scorched exterior with underdone meat inside, or a cooked bird that lacks the grill's signature charred flavors. In addition, try grilling with spatchcocked turkey for evenly cooked meat.

