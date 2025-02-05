These Are The Ideal Months To Host A High-Quality Crawfish Boil

If you need an excuse to get friends together, or if you've got an event happening and need a unique idea, think about hosting a crawfish boil. The ultimate one-pot party food, you can feed a crowd or a more intimate group around a newspaper lined table while everyone chats and has fun eating with their hands. According to Johnnie Gale, corporate chef for Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood, the perfect time to get your crawfish in the pot is anywhere from January to July. However, she also adds, "Here in Louisiana, we start seeing crawfish around Thanksgiving and are wishing for Santa to bring us some for Christmas."

Although you can buy frozen crawfish tails all year online, don't miss the chance to buy live Louisiana crawfish from one of the thousands of farms and commercial fishermen who catch wild harvest during the season. Chef Gale states that the harvest brings in an amazing 110 million pounds of mudbugs each year in Louisiana.