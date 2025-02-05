The 3 Sides You Should Always Serve With Bun Cha

There are many warm, comforting Vietnamese dishes (that aren't pho), which still explode with flavor. The brothy delight known as bun cha, hailing from Hanoi, delivers a hearty plate of pork — meatballs and grilled slices of meat — floating in a broth. This dish is usually served with plates of cold vermicelli noodles, lettuce, fresh herbs, and pickled vegetables, letting each diner choose their own culinary adventure as to how to devour the compilation.

We spoke to chef Kevin Tien, a multiple James Beard finalist, who delights visitors at the critically-acclaimed D.C. restaurant Moon Rabbit, which appears on "The New York Times" 2024 50 best restaurants list. If anyone knows how to present a satisfying bun cha spread, it is Tien. "I like serving it with extra sides of minced garlic, chopped chilis, and nuoc cham (a supremely useful type of fish sauce), for people to adjust their liking to the flavor profile of their broth," he explains.