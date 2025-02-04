We Found The Best Healthy Choice Frozen Meal (By A Long Shot)

Healthy Choice has been providing grocery stores with an array of microwaveable frozen entrees for over 30 years. However, with such an abundance to choose from, such as grain-free power bowls, classic plated meals, and vibrant steamers, it can be confusing to select the best one. Fortunately, we have whittled them down for you and found that the best Healthy Choice frozen meal (by a long shot) is the Buddha Bowl.

Advertisement

The victor in our list of 20 Healthy Choice frozen meals, ranked worst to best, this vegetarian medley of chickpeas, brown rice, quinoa, and tahini was balanced and delicious. Each element of the dish, whether it was the bite sized pieces of broccoli or the salty feta cheese, created a harmonious flavor. However, the best part of the Buddha Bowl was the tahini sauce. Unlike some of the other sauces in Healthy Choice meals that were syrupy and thin, this tahini-based champ was rich and thick, lending the dish a cohesive quality. Moreover, the tahini imbued the bowl with a savory nuttiness and depth.

Featuring sweet potato, eggplant, and crimini mushrooms, this winning meal had an interesting mix of veggies as well as crunchy seeds, such as pepitas, chia, and flax. The ingredients list also mentions miso paste, which may explain why the dish had such a satisfyingly savory character (a blend of fermented soy beans, miso paste has rich umami personality and is used in many plant-based recipes to provide depth and roundedness).

Advertisement