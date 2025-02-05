How Much Seasoning You Need For A Perfectly Flavored Crawfish Boil

While crawfish captures an enthusiastic percentage of Louisiana's seafood scene, it's often misunderstood outside America's Southern states. Often considered a poor man's lobster, freshwater crawfish is actually similar in taste to the saltwater lobster, although a lot smaller in size. But it's prepared and served with, arguably, a lot more fun. The famous crawfish boil is celebrated in the deepest pockets of Louisiana, showcased in cook-offs, festivals, and countless backyard shindigs, often accompanied by bluegrass, jazz, and zydeco music.

When hosting your own crawfish boil, it's crucial to get it right — and that includes choosing and using authentic seasonings. To crack the crustacean spice code, we reached out to a Louisiana expert on the topic, Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood.

Gale suggests relying on professionals who create spice mixtures specifically for a crawfish boil. "For seasoning, look for Crab, Crawfish, and Shrimp Boil liquid or powder, and follow boiling recommendations," she says. "These all-in-one seasonings are easy and agreeably the best way to boil seafood."

But it's equally important to know the right quantity and balance of water to crawfish to seasoning. "Use 2 gallons of water per 10 pounds of crawfish when boiling," explains Gale, and says, "If you are boiling a whole sack, use 4-5 pounds of seasoning." Granted, the "whole sack" concept needs a bit more explanation to the uninitiated.

