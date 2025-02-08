The Truly Unexpected Tool That Makes Deep Cleaning Your Rice Cooker A Breeze

Purchasing a rice cooker means one thing: Your life is about to become infinitely easier. Long gone are the days of burning rice at the bottom of your saucepan, or of ending up with a batch of mushy, inedible grain. A rice cooker does all the heavy lifting for you; all that's required is a bit of measuring to ensure you have a correct water-to-rice ratio. And while rice cookers do, certainly, make cooking with rice a more hands-off process, it's still possible to make mistakes if you aren't attentive. If you open up your rice cooker to find a serving of burnt rice, never fear: We have just the trick to keeping your beloved rice cooker nice and clean regardless of any mistakes you might make along the way. Interestingly enough, one of the best tools to use to remove the toughest rice residue is ultra-fine sandpaper.

Each time you make rice with your rice cooker, you'll notice that there's always a bit of a sticky white residue remaining. This is completely normal; it's the excess starch from the rice that's made its way to the bottom of the rice cooker. Sometimes, though, the residue can be especially tough to remove, especially if you accidentally burn your rice. In this case, you'll be faced with getting all that gunk out, but this is where sandpaper comes in handy and proves itself to be an effective and essential kitchen tool.