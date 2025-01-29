Domino's Introduces New Wine To Put Pizza Hut To Shame
Pizza and wine go together like a rainy day and a cozy sweater. It's a timeless combination that just works. Well, unless you're Pizza Hut and you decide to release a tomato-flavored wine that just about nobody asked for. Oddly enough, the epic failure of The Hut's Pizza Wine, which was released in November 2024, has not put off its rival from trying out a similar promotional deal. However, it's looking like Domino's, known for its "most delicious food" marketing campaign, is learning from the mistakes of its fellow fast food pizza chain and, you know, actually trying to offer a good wine.
Domino's has paired up with Yellow Tail wine to offer customers at participating alcohol seller locations a limited edition red blend that, according to Yellow Tail, "delivers a rich, smooth taste that provides the perfect sip for every slice of Domino's pizza." A 1.5-liter bottle of Yellow Tail Red Blend Domino's wine will cost you about $12, and is sold separately from the pizza. This Australian wine pairs well with beef, lamb, and hard cheese — so, basically, any meaty, cheesy pizza is likely to be a good fit. Early reviews are in on Reddit, and so far wine lovers are not impressed, but something tells us that this wine isn't made for wine lovers, but pizza eaters who love a good gimmick.
Domino's wine comes with a novel tech twist
As if the novelty of a pizza and wine delivery wasn't enough, the Domino's and Yellow Tail collab is also gifting us with some pretty interesting new tech in the "Twist. Tap. Order." promotion. Starting on February 3, 2025, Domino's customers who have their "Easy Order" set up in the Domino's app can simply open their Yellow Tail Domino's Red Blend bottle by twisting the top off. Then, they can tap the top to their smartphones, which will automatically open the Domino's app.
Setting up "Easy Order" requires you to add your information and go-to order first, so once you tap the cap, you should see it sitting in your cart, ready for you to check out. After you place the order, you should be crushing slices and sipping on wine within the hour. While this is definitely a unique way to order, it just kinda feels like an extra step to us, especially if you don't already have the Domino's app and Easy Order set up. If you prefer to do pizza and wine pairings on your own, we recommend checking out this list of the absolute best wines to pair with different types of pizza.