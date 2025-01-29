Domino's Introduces New Wine To Put Pizza Hut To Shame

As if the novelty of a pizza and wine delivery wasn't enough, the Domino's and Yellow Tail collab is also gifting us with some pretty interesting new tech in the "Twist. Tap. Order." promotion. Starting on February 3, 2025, Domino's customers who have their "Easy Order" set up in the Domino's app can simply open their Yellow Tail Domino's Red Blend bottle by twisting the top off. Then, they can tap the top to their smartphones, which will automatically open the Domino's app.

Advertisement

Setting up "Easy Order" requires you to add your information and go-to order first, so once you tap the cap, you should see it sitting in your cart, ready for you to check out. After you place the order, you should be crushing slices and sipping on wine within the hour. While this is definitely a unique way to order, it just kinda feels like an extra step to us, especially if you don't already have the Domino's app and Easy Order set up. If you prefer to do pizza and wine pairings on your own, we recommend checking out this list of the absolute best wines to pair with different types of pizza.