The Worst Hummus Flavor Sabra Makes, According To Our Taste Test

In our eyes, Sabra is the undisputed champion of making flavorful tubs of hummus. However, not every iteration of the brand's humble blend of chickpeas and tahini is on the money. The one flavor we wouldn't recommend? Sabra's buffalo hummus.

The loser in our list of 10 popular Sabra hummus flavors, ranked, this offering simply didn't taste like the good stuff. It was more like a spreadable hot sauce with a distinctive piquant aroma and overpowering flavor. Indeed, it bore little resemblance to a classic hummus because the intensity of the buffalo sauce masked the delicate personality of the blended chickpeas and tahini. While we welcomed the tang of acidity that brightened the taste of the spicy hummus (likely from the distilled vinegar and citric acid in the ingredient list), the pungent character of the Frank's Red Hot buffalo wings hot sauce incorporated into the mix was the sole flavor profile. You'd be better off buying Sabra classic hummus and stirring through a smaller measure of buffalo sauce to benefit from a milder spicy tangy.

Nevertheless, you may enjoy using Sabra buffalo hummus as an ingredient in recipes that require the forward-flavor of buffalo sauce. For example, it could enrich quesadillas, stirred through a mac and cheese to create warmth, or spread on a chicken slider to generate extra spice. And though you even use buffalo sauce in meatballs to imbue them with a fiery tang, simply swap for buffalo hummus instead to boost the nutritional profile of your dish.