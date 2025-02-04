The Worst Hummus Flavor Sabra Makes, According To Our Taste Test
In our eyes, Sabra is the undisputed champion of making flavorful tubs of hummus. However, not every iteration of the brand's humble blend of chickpeas and tahini is on the money. The one flavor we wouldn't recommend? Sabra's buffalo hummus.
The loser in our list of 10 popular Sabra hummus flavors, ranked, this offering simply didn't taste like the good stuff. It was more like a spreadable hot sauce with a distinctive piquant aroma and overpowering flavor. Indeed, it bore little resemblance to a classic hummus because the intensity of the buffalo sauce masked the delicate personality of the blended chickpeas and tahini. While we welcomed the tang of acidity that brightened the taste of the spicy hummus (likely from the distilled vinegar and citric acid in the ingredient list), the pungent character of the Frank's Red Hot buffalo wings hot sauce incorporated into the mix was the sole flavor profile. You'd be better off buying Sabra classic hummus and stirring through a smaller measure of buffalo sauce to benefit from a milder spicy tangy.
Nevertheless, you may enjoy using Sabra buffalo hummus as an ingredient in recipes that require the forward-flavor of buffalo sauce. For example, it could enrich quesadillas, stirred through a mac and cheese to create warmth, or spread on a chicken slider to generate extra spice. And though you even use buffalo sauce in meatballs to imbue them with a fiery tang, simply swap for buffalo hummus instead to boost the nutritional profile of your dish.
Sabra's buffalo hummus was no match for the chimichurri flavor
While Sabra's buffalo came in dead last, the winner in our taste test was the brand's chimichurri hummus. Presented with a dollop of chimichurri sauce in the middle, this herbaceous victor had a bright flavor that complemented the mildness of the chickpeas. Made with all the best elements of a classic chimichurri sauce, such as cilantro, crushed chili peppers, garlic, oil, and vinegar, it had a real savoriness to it that was herb-focused, making it an easy recommendation. However, if herbs aren't your thing, consider Sabra's roasted pine nut hummus. Much lighter on the herbs, this variety of hummus was wholesome with a savory bite that came from the pine nuts piled in the center.
If neither of these options are up your alley, consider making a personalized batch of hummus by customizing it to your tastes with seasonings, spices, and herbs. All you need are chickpeas, tahini, and a splash of lemon juice (along with a high-powered blender) to make a satisfying protein-rich dip. Amplify your homemade hummus by adding an ice cube to the processor when you whizz it up. The air bubbles inside the ice will spread through the chickpeas as you blend them, resulting in a creamier consistency that's super-smooth and wonderfully luscious.