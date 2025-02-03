Waxy Vs Starchy: Which Type Of Potato Is Best For Scalloped Potatoes?

When you shop at the grocery store, pull up our potato cheat sheet to ensure that you select the right ones. In addition to the russets that Chef Politte recommends, there are other options to choose from. Yukon Golds, white potatoes, and even sweet potatoes will all yield standout scalloped potatoes. If those white potatoes sound appealing, try our old-fashioned scalloped potatoes recipe. For those looking to avoid dairy, check out this vegan scalloped potatoes recipe, which utilizes the classic Yukon Gold. Of course, because russets are known for their high-starch content, they may lend best to this dish. However, as Politte suggests, any starchy variety will do.

Even when you grab the starchiest potatoes at the grocery store and follow the best recipe, there are some additional tips you ought to be aware of. First, thickness is important for tender, evenly-cooked bites, so aim for around an eighth of an inch when cutting, ideally with a mandoline. It is also best to peel the potatoes, or the skin might turn gummy in the cheesy sauce. And be sure to follow the recipe for the right amount of potatoes to ensure there are enough to fill the dish and soak up the sauce. Don't wash or soak the potatoes after they're prepped, as that will remove any starch, which, as we now know, is vital to a proper serving of scalloped potatoes.