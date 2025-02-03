3 Delicious Ways To Elevate The Flavor Of Banana Bread

Is there such a thing as using too many bananas when making banana bread? Adding plenty of the fruit to the batter does ensure it's chock-full of flavor, but Vora likes to take things to another level by decorating the exterior with the leftover bananas. "I like to go heavy on the bananas by halving a banana lengthwise, then pressing it into the top of the batter," she says. When baked, the crescent-shaped slices turn tender, making the loaf even more moist.

The ripe bananas are already sweet, but Vora has a tip to give the fruit topping some more depth. "Sprinkle it with some brown sugar and the banana bread comes out of the oven looking gorgeous with caramelized bananas on top," she says. The brown sugar creates a decadent, rich exterior for the bananas while giving them a gooey center that melts perfectly into the loaf. Along with adding brown sugar to the bananas, sprinkle it on top of the batter then gently run the tip of a knife in zig-zag movements to create a swirled design.

If you like banana bread with more of a kick, add a dash of baking spices on top, as well. Cinnamon sugar, ground nutmeg, or ground cloves complement the deep taste of the brown sugar while leaving the dessert with a heavenly smell. Mix the spices with the sugar before sprinkling it on top of the loaf before baking.

