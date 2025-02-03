The Trader Joe's Salsa That Doubles As The Easiest Dinner Base

If you're following Trader Joe's recipe, you can have tortilla soup in your bowl in about 15 minutes. Simply drain your canned beans, corn, and chicken, and add them to a pot with the salsa and chicken broth. Bring it to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes until everything is combined and heated through. Add your favorite toppings, and dinner is done.

Got more time on your hands? You've got options. Tortilla soup is the perfect thing to pop in your slow cooker. You can even follow most of the Trader Joe's recipe, using salsa instead of fresh onion and canned tomatoes for minimal prep work. Just swap the canned chicken for raw chicken breast (better yet, use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs for more flavor), then let your slow cooker work for a few hours. Remove the cooked chicken breast, shred it, and return it to the soup before serving. To make this soup vegetarian, swap the chicken broth for veggie broth and add extra beans and a diced bell pepper.

Once you've got soup, don't forget the toppings. A squeeze of lime, some diced avocado, and a bit of cheese are a must. And of course, it wouldn't be tortilla soup without tortillas. Serve your soup with your favorite chips, or fry your own tortilla chips for the freshest, crispiest bite.

