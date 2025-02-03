The Best Butter Substitute For Vegan Banana Bread

Baking can be tricky for vegans. Is it really possible to get a moist crumb and a rich flavor without butter, eggs, or dairy ingredients? When it comes to banana bread, the answer is yes, according to Nisha Vora, author of the New York Times Best Seller Big Vegan Flavor. In fact, you may get even better results with plant-based ingredients.

Vora told us, "Cakes and quick breads like banana bread actually benefit from being made with oil instead of butter (or at least with some oil vs. all butter). Because oil is liquid at room temperature (butter is solid at room temperature), it lends a fluffier, softer crumb and keeps the baked good moist for a longer period of time." Her oils of choice are neutral-flavored options like canola or avocado. However, you could also choose something with a stronger taste, such as walnut oil, as long as its flavor profile complements the bananas.