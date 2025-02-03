The Best Butter Substitute For Vegan Banana Bread
Baking can be tricky for vegans. Is it really possible to get a moist crumb and a rich flavor without butter, eggs, or dairy ingredients? When it comes to banana bread, the answer is yes, according to Nisha Vora, author of the New York Times Best Seller Big Vegan Flavor. In fact, you may get even better results with plant-based ingredients.
Vora told us, "Cakes and quick breads like banana bread actually benefit from being made with oil instead of butter (or at least with some oil vs. all butter). Because oil is liquid at room temperature (butter is solid at room temperature), it lends a fluffier, softer crumb and keeps the baked good moist for a longer period of time." Her oils of choice are neutral-flavored options like canola or avocado. However, you could also choose something with a stronger taste, such as walnut oil, as long as its flavor profile complements the bananas.
More successful vegan swaps
Banana bread is a particularly friendly recipe to experiment with vegan substitutes for other ingredients. That's partly because one of its primary components, the banana, can replace the eggs in a traditional recipe, using their natural moisture and stickiness to help bind the other ingredients. Some people also sub out eggs for chia seeds soaked in water. They'll form a mild-tasting gel that helps vegan bread batter hold together.
Many recipes include dairy milk or buttermilk, but you can use whatever plant-based milk you have on hand. Just keep in mind that their varying amounts of protein and water can affect how the bread bakes. Soy milk's high protein will help loaves brown nicely, while almond milk is typically lower in protein, resulting in a paler bread, which is all the more reason to add a sprinkle of cinnamon.
If you're baking a vegan version of our Brown Butter Banana Bread, you'll also need a replacement for the sour cream. Luckily, many stores now carry thick, creamy plant-based versions, making that swap easier.