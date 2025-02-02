Why You Should Refrigerate Canned Coconut Milk Overnight Before Use
There are a multitude of canned and refrigerated coconut products for crafting everything from dairy-free lattes and vegan whipped cream to Thai red curry, but they are not all interchangeable. Aside from drinks like coconut water (the liquid from the center of coconuts) and the beverage coconut milk (a milk replacement), most recipes call for canned coconut cream and canned coconut milk. Coconut cream and coconut milk are related, but not exactly the same. Coconut cream is made from the first press of coconut meat with very little water, so it is very thick and nearly sold in texture. Coconut milk is the result of the subsequent presses with more water added, so it is slightly less rich and more pourable.
Before you make space in your pantry for both coconut cream and coconut milk, there is a simple tip that lets you have the best of both worlds at the same time. All you have to do is refrigerate a can of unshaken coconut milk overnight. Once it is thoroughly chilled, the contents will naturally separate into two: One a thick layer of coconut cream, and the other coconut-infused water. Scoop the cream from the top of the can and then you can use the two products in different ways.
How can you use refrigerated canned coconut milk?
Once you have the chilled cream and liquid separated from canned coconut milk, they can be used in the same recipe in different ways, or in two totally different recipes. The liquid, which will be less creamy and rich than shaken coconut milk, can be used in a similar way to a stock or broth in a soup, or it can replace water when cooking rice or grains for a subtle, floral, and mild coconut taste. It does not have to be cooked, so it could also be added to smoothies or cocktails for a flavor twist.
Coconut cream is a versatile, dairy-free replacement for heavy cream like in this vegan-friendly tiramisu. It can also be added to a soup before serving to make it lightly creamy. Use coconut cream instead of oil or butter to saute vegetables as the base for a curry or stir-fry, but use a lower heat than you would with oil to prevent it from burning.
If you need a large amount of coconut cream, you may be better off just buying a can of it, but for those times you only need a few tablespoons, this trick saves money and prevents kitchen waste. It's widely available, with many brands, like this Thai Kitchen version on Amazon. One important caveat is that canned coconut milk with added gums or stabilizers will be less likely to separate, even after refrigeration, so check the ingredients on your cans before buying.