Why You Should Refrigerate Canned Coconut Milk Overnight Before Use

Once you have the chilled cream and liquid separated from canned coconut milk, they can be used in the same recipe in different ways, or in two totally different recipes. The liquid, which will be less creamy and rich than shaken coconut milk, can be used in a similar way to a stock or broth in a soup, or it can replace water when cooking rice or grains for a subtle, floral, and mild coconut taste. It does not have to be cooked, so it could also be added to smoothies or cocktails for a flavor twist.

Coconut cream is a versatile, dairy-free replacement for heavy cream like in this vegan-friendly tiramisu. It can also be added to a soup before serving to make it lightly creamy. Use coconut cream instead of oil or butter to saute vegetables as the base for a curry or stir-fry, but use a lower heat than you would with oil to prevent it from burning.

If you need a large amount of coconut cream, you may be better off just buying a can of it, but for those times you only need a few tablespoons, this trick saves money and prevents kitchen waste. It's widely available, with many brands, like this Thai Kitchen version on Amazon. One important caveat is that canned coconut milk with added gums or stabilizers will be less likely to separate, even after refrigeration, so check the ingredients on your cans before buying.

