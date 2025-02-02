The Best Way To Give Chicken Fries An Absolutely Epic Crunch

The crispy surface of a batch of Burger King chicken fries is unbeatable. Satisfying and moreish, they're also the perfect shape for dipping into a blob of ketchup. However, if your homemade version of these yummy chicken fries doesn't make an audible crunch on that first bite, you need to coat them with crushed cornflakes instead of breading them in panko. This breezy move will transform your regular batch of chicken fries into sturdier, delectable sticks that have an absolutely epic crunch and inviting color.

Advertisement

All you need to do is put your cornflakes in a processor and whiz them up until they reach a fine uniform consistency (alternatively, put them in a plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin but bear in mind that this will create unevenly-textured crumbs). Then use them in the same way as other varieties of breadcrumbs by either keeping them plain or incorporating add-ins, such as garlic and paprika powder, crushed black pepper, or chili flakes to elevate their flavor.

To make your chicken fingers, dip your lengths of chicken into some seasoned flour and beaten egg before coating them in your cornflakes. Finally, deep fry them until the protein is cooked through and the exterior has developed a crunchy surface that's evenly golden. Processing the cornflakes ensures that the chicken is coated in a fine, even layer, which will make your chicken fries look like regular frites made with potatoes rather than a stack of chunky chicken tenders.

Advertisement