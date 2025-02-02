The Best Way To Give Chicken Fries An Absolutely Epic Crunch
The crispy surface of a batch of Burger King chicken fries is unbeatable. Satisfying and moreish, they're also the perfect shape for dipping into a blob of ketchup. However, if your homemade version of these yummy chicken fries doesn't make an audible crunch on that first bite, you need to coat them with crushed cornflakes instead of breading them in panko. This breezy move will transform your regular batch of chicken fries into sturdier, delectable sticks that have an absolutely epic crunch and inviting color.
All you need to do is put your cornflakes in a processor and whiz them up until they reach a fine uniform consistency (alternatively, put them in a plastic bag and bash them with a rolling pin but bear in mind that this will create unevenly-textured crumbs). Then use them in the same way as other varieties of breadcrumbs by either keeping them plain or incorporating add-ins, such as garlic and paprika powder, crushed black pepper, or chili flakes to elevate their flavor.
To make your chicken fingers, dip your lengths of chicken into some seasoned flour and beaten egg before coating them in your cornflakes. Finally, deep fry them until the protein is cooked through and the exterior has developed a crunchy surface that's evenly golden. Processing the cornflakes ensures that the chicken is coated in a fine, even layer, which will make your chicken fries look like regular frites made with potatoes rather than a stack of chunky chicken tenders.
Why use cornflakes instead of panko or a classic dredge?
You've likely come across several awesome coatings for classic fried chicken dishes, such as schnitzels and chicken parm, that work a treat. For example, panko is fantastic for eliciting a super-crispy crust, matzo meal is ideal if you're after a sodium-free option, and a simple breading of all-purpose flour mixed with cornstarch is just the ticket when you're after a craggier, characterful texture. However, we're betting you've got a box of cornflakes (rather than a tub of panko breadcrumbs or matzo crackers) in the pantry at this very moment, making it a super-convenient and accessible coating. Some varieties of cornflakes are also gluten-free, which makes them a useful sub for panko or other breadcrumb varieties made with wheat flour. Better yet, turning your cornflakes into a crispy dredge is a frugal way to use up stale cereal.
Make your chicken fries with canned chicken, and almost the entire recipe can be prepped with pantry ingredients (you'll just need an egg from the fridge). While using fresh chicken will elicit a better texture, the canned stuff is convenient in a pinch. Plus, as the protein is already cooked, it won't take long for your chicken fries to be ready. All they'll need is a quick dip in some hot oil (or a few minutes in the air fryer) for their cornflake-coated exterior to crisp up.