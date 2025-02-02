The Cream Cheese Tip That Will Keep Your Pinwheel Sandwiches Stuck Together

Smaller than regular sammies, pinwheel sandwiches are great for kids who have little appetites. However, these swirly fellas can unfurl if they aren't rolled tightly enough, which can lead to messy hands and faces. Luckily, you can ensure that your pinwheels stick together better with a schmear of cream cheese.

Advertisement

While spreading a layer of cream cheese over your tortilla will lend your pinwheels heaps of creamy flavor and a richer mouthfeel, it will also create a sticky surface for the rest of your fillings, such as fresh greens and deli meats, to cling to. This will keep them everything fixed and stable when you roll up your wrap, but more importantly, the cream cheese will act like edible glue and hold your tortilla together on the final roll.

Other spreads, such as pesto, hummus, and tapenade can work too, however, they don't have the same viscosity of cream cheese, which has a stickier, almost adhesive-like quality that stays put. Plus, if you place your rolled tortilla in plastic wrap and chill it before slicing into pinwheels, the cream cheese will set, unlike a condiment, such as ketchup or mustard. All you need to do is spread your cream cheese all the way to the edge of your wrap, roll it, and press down firmly on the seal to secure it. Alternatively, if you don't want to use cream cheese on the entire surface≤ you can simply smear a small amount along one edge of your wrap and roll it over.

Advertisement