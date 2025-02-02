How To Pair Steak With Wine Based On Your Marinade
A nice steak is almost always seen resting next to a glass of red wine, but depending on the marinade that's not always the right choice. A full-bodied red is proven time and again to complement red meat, with the tannins working overtime to balance the rich fattiness and deliver a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. However, with certain marinades, white wine has its time and place at the steakhouse, too.
We spoke to expert Gillian Ballance, the Treasury Wine Estates Master Sommelier, about pairing steak with wine based on the marinade used and learned that steak marinated in an acidic element, such as vinegar, citrus, tomatoes, or a similar tart ingredient, merits a white wine pairing. Meanwhile, Ballance, who knows the nuances of wine pairing well and has found that a variety of grapes are suitable for a decadent steak, said that when going with a more savory marinade packed with fresh herbs, the steak's herbaceous notes should be mirrored with a red wine like a Cabernet Sauvignon.
The right wine for your steak depends on more than its color
A great cut of steak doesn't need much. Some salt, pepper, and a perfect sear are really all it takes to encapsulate the juicy, smoky flavor of the meat. While steak purists may protest complex marinades, even a classically grilled steak (albeit perfect) can get old. Chimichurri is an excellent example of a tangy marinade that can transform a rich steak into something much brighter and one which Ballance would happily pair with a full-bodied white wine, like an oaky Chardonnay.
There are a lot of moving parts to pairing wine and food. While you're focusing on the marinade, there's also the cut of the steak to consider. When it comes to a finer, lean cut like filet mignon, feel free to go against the grain and pair your dinner with a Pinot Noir or a sparkling like Etude's Blanc de Noirs, which Ballance calls "a great sparkling when pairing with steaks for celebratory moments." Steaks on the fattier side, like a ribeye or T-bone, will benefit from a tannin-heavy wine, like commonly paired robust reds.