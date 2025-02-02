How To Pair Steak With Wine Based On Your Marinade

A nice steak is almost always seen resting next to a glass of red wine, but depending on the marinade that's not always the right choice. A full-bodied red is proven time and again to complement red meat, with the tannins working overtime to balance the rich fattiness and deliver a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. However, with certain marinades, white wine has its time and place at the steakhouse, too.

We spoke to expert Gillian Ballance, the Treasury Wine Estates Master Sommelier, about pairing steak with wine based on the marinade used and learned that steak marinated in an acidic element, such as vinegar, citrus, tomatoes, or a similar tart ingredient, merits a white wine pairing. Meanwhile, Ballance, who knows the nuances of wine pairing well and has found that a variety of grapes are suitable for a decadent steak, said that when going with a more savory marinade packed with fresh herbs, the steak's herbaceous notes should be mirrored with a red wine like a Cabernet Sauvignon.