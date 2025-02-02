How Long Does Cashew Milk Last Once Opened?
Many of us have moved away from cow's milk and embraced plant-based milk for its health properties. Plant-based milk is lower in calories, fat, and sugar, friendlier on the environment, and if you happen to be lactose intolerant, it's a game changer for everything from your morning cereal to the base in your favorite creamy soup. Lovers of cashew milk tout the nut milk as one of the best for several reasons, including the fact that it complements both savory and sweet dishes, it's smooth, and it contains no natural sugars. Because of its mild flavor, it's a versatile milk. But since each nut milk is different, it's hard to know how long it's safe to drink cashew milk once it's opened. Generally, it's safe to consume opened, refrigerated cashew milk within seven to 10 days. That's safety, but let's look at all-around consumability regarding taste and ease of use.
If you research the shelf-life of nut milk, you'll likely get several different answers. This is due to the fact that different nut milks undergo different pasteurization processes. Typically, the USDA applies the same guidelines to nut milk as it does to cereal-based milk like oat or rice, but because each type of plant-based milk has different properties, the overall taste and texture may differ as the milk ages. Determining if cashew milk is still good (as in tasty) can come down to how to store it, both before and after refrigeration.
How to store cashew milk for the the freshest results
Because unopened cashew milk is shelf stable for up to three months from the date of manufacture, you can grab it during your grocery run and store it in the pantry until you're ready to open it. However, make sure it's stored in a cool, dry place like a pantry, away from sunlight. Once opened, don't store the cashew milk on the fridge door. It's best to keep milk in the center of the refrigerator where it will benefit from the coldest temperatures (between 32 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit). If you transfer cashew milk from its original container, make sure it's stored securely in something airtight. You can also freeze cashew milk, and this can be a great idea if you don't use it daily. Label the cashew milk and use it within three to six months.
Following storage recommendations for your cashew milk will usually ensure its freshness, but there are some ways to determine spoilage. For instance, cashew milk in general is creamier and milder (with a less nutty flavor profile) than its other popular counterpart, almond milk. If the smooth texture of the cashew milk has been compromised (if it looks lumpy or develops a layer on top), it's most likely spoiled. Check also for an odor. Similar to dairy, nut milk will give off an unpleasant sour note if it's past its prime.