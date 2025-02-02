How Long Does Cashew Milk Last Once Opened?

Many of us have moved away from cow's milk and embraced plant-based milk for its health properties. Plant-based milk is lower in calories, fat, and sugar, friendlier on the environment, and if you happen to be lactose intolerant, it's a game changer for everything from your morning cereal to the base in your favorite creamy soup. Lovers of cashew milk tout the nut milk as one of the best for several reasons, including the fact that it complements both savory and sweet dishes, it's smooth, and it contains no natural sugars. Because of its mild flavor, it's a versatile milk. But since each nut milk is different, it's hard to know how long it's safe to drink cashew milk once it's opened. Generally, it's safe to consume opened, refrigerated cashew milk within seven to 10 days. That's safety, but let's look at all-around consumability regarding taste and ease of use.

If you research the shelf-life of nut milk, you'll likely get several different answers. This is due to the fact that different nut milks undergo different pasteurization processes. Typically, the USDA applies the same guidelines to nut milk as it does to cereal-based milk like oat or rice, but because each type of plant-based milk has different properties, the overall taste and texture may differ as the milk ages. Determining if cashew milk is still good (as in tasty) can come down to how to store it, both before and after refrigeration.