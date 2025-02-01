The Trader Joe's Peanut Butter That Doesn't Belong In Your Pantry
Peanut butter is one of those go-to ingredients that, barring an allergy, holds a prized spot in many kitchens for its versatility through breakfast, snacks, and desserts. Maybe if it's not something you eat daily, you opt for a high-end brand of peanut butter, but if you regularly power through jar after jar, odds are you look to a store like Trader Joe's and the lower price points it has become known for so you can align your love of peanut butter and your grocery budget.
Trader Joe's offers a wide range of nut butters including several varieties of peanut butter, but as we discovered when we ranked Trader Joe's nut butters, from worst to best, they are not all created equal. Despite being made with a single ingredient, Valencia peanuts, Trader Joe's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter No Salt finished last in our ranking with a weak peanut flavor and excessively oily, off-putting texture. That doesn't mean you can't find wonderful peanut butter at Trader Joe's. We recommend its Creamy Salted Peanut Butter (which still needs to be stirred); it took the top spot due to its strong peanut taste and perfect amount of salt.
Waste not! Use that jar of peanut butter in a few different ways
Unfortunately, Trader Joe's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter No Salt was the most expensive nut butter in our ranking, so if you also felt disappointed with the contents, there are ways to use it so it doesn't feel like wasted money. To combat the shortcomings of this variety of peanut butter, skip eating it plain on toast and think outside the jar.
There are plenty of unconventional ways to use peanut butter that can use the weakness of this Trader Joe's version to its advantage. Add it to a smoothie or whisk a tablespoon or two into a salad dressing where it will add richness and a light nutty flavor, while also allowing you to add either salt or fruit to mask the blandness it faces on its own. Try it as a tahini replacement in a creamy hummus recipe where the loose consistency and oil will benefit the end result and the light peanut flavor is appreciated.