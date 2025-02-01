The Trader Joe's Peanut Butter That Doesn't Belong In Your Pantry

Peanut butter is one of those go-to ingredients that, barring an allergy, holds a prized spot in many kitchens for its versatility through breakfast, snacks, and desserts. Maybe if it's not something you eat daily, you opt for a high-end brand of peanut butter, but if you regularly power through jar after jar, odds are you look to a store like Trader Joe's and the lower price points it has become known for so you can align your love of peanut butter and your grocery budget.

Advertisement

Trader Joe's offers a wide range of nut butters including several varieties of peanut butter, but as we discovered when we ranked Trader Joe's nut butters, from worst to best, they are not all created equal. Despite being made with a single ingredient, Valencia peanuts, Trader Joe's Organic Creamy Peanut Butter No Salt finished last in our ranking with a weak peanut flavor and excessively oily, off-putting texture. That doesn't mean you can't find wonderful peanut butter at Trader Joe's. We recommend its Creamy Salted Peanut Butter (which still needs to be stirred); it took the top spot due to its strong peanut taste and perfect amount of salt.