For A Unique Twist On Your Pizza, Ditch The Crust For An Easier Swap

There's probably a reason why flatbread pizzas "feel" fancier than pies built on regular pizza crust ... we're just not exactly sure what that reason is. Whatever the case, level up your homemade pizza game by swapping the pizza crust with roti — the traditional unleavened Indian flatbread your weeknight dinner rotation has been crying out for.

Roti is a buttery Indian flatbread, thinner than puffy naan but still plush and soft. Typically, chapati roti is dunked in flavorful soups and spreads, or used to scoop up softer foods. But, when crispy-baked in the oven, roti boasts the structural integrity necessary to perform as a vehicle for all your favorite pizza toppings, and it doesn't become soggy or sag under the weight. Plus, roti is already the right size for making individual single-serving pizzas (five-to-six inches wide and ¼-inch thick).

To transform soft roti into a next-level pizza crust, drizzle the roti in a light coating of olive oil, then bake it on a sheet pan at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for four to six minutes until crisp. From there, hit that par-baked roti with another light drizzle of olive oil or a swipe of ghee, then load it up with whatever toppings your heart (and stomach) desires. Another five to 10 minutes in the oven is about all it'll take to finish your assembled pizza.

