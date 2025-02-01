For A Unique Twist On Your Pizza, Ditch The Crust For An Easier Swap
There's probably a reason why flatbread pizzas "feel" fancier than pies built on regular pizza crust ... we're just not exactly sure what that reason is. Whatever the case, level up your homemade pizza game by swapping the pizza crust with roti — the traditional unleavened Indian flatbread your weeknight dinner rotation has been crying out for.
Roti is a buttery Indian flatbread, thinner than puffy naan but still plush and soft. Typically, chapati roti is dunked in flavorful soups and spreads, or used to scoop up softer foods. But, when crispy-baked in the oven, roti boasts the structural integrity necessary to perform as a vehicle for all your favorite pizza toppings, and it doesn't become soggy or sag under the weight. Plus, roti is already the right size for making individual single-serving pizzas (five-to-six inches wide and ¼-inch thick).
To transform soft roti into a next-level pizza crust, drizzle the roti in a light coating of olive oil, then bake it on a sheet pan at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for four to six minutes until crisp. From there, hit that par-baked roti with another light drizzle of olive oil or a swipe of ghee, then load it up with whatever toppings your heart (and stomach) desires. Another five to 10 minutes in the oven is about all it'll take to finish your assembled pizza.
Build your next homemade pizza on roti
You can whip up ultra-soft roti at home with a simple combination of flour and water. Specifically, you'll need atta flour (6 pounds of Rani brand atta flour runs for $18.99 on Amazon if you want to buy in bulk for future pizza nights). That whole grain, high-gluten flour is integral to creating roti's characteristic texture. Some recipes also add salt and oil or ghee into the dough.
To cook, roti dough is rolled thin and pan-baked, similarly to how one might cook a French crepe. If roti pizza sounds like a candidate for a regular weeknight dinner fixture, it might be worth investing in a cast-iron roti press, like this one from Victoria for $25.99. Alternatively, you can find pre-made packaged roti at many supermarkets and specialty Indian grocery stores. Whole wheat tortillas can also be used if roti cannot be found.
Now for the fun part: toppings. You could take a cue from Indian culinary style and top your roti pizza with tandoori paste, cubed chicken breast, paneer, red onion, cilantro, and a sprinkle of garam masala. Or, for some complex dimensionality, top your roti pizza with sauteed pears, caramelized onions, crumbled sausage, goat cheese, and fresh thyme. You could make an elevated dinner-party-worthy pizza with potatoes, rosemary, and parmesan, or with herbaceous chimichurri, shaved steak, and Swiss cheese. Roti would even make a great vehicle for classic caprese pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.