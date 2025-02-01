The Best Way To Prep And Season Your Turkey Before Grilling

If you've written off turkey for its tendency to taste dry, bland, and frankly, kinda boring, perhaps you haven't tried grilling it. Not only does that approach impart the fowl with a delicious smoky flavor and crispy golden skin that keeps all of its juiciness locked inside, it also opens the door to further flavor customizations by way of different woods, herbs, and spice rubs. But whether you're grilling turkey breasts, legs, or heck, even the whole shebang, seasoning the meat before it hits the grill is essential.

According to Silvio Correa, a Brazilian grill master and private chef, you'll actually want to start prepping the poultry a day before you plan to cook it. "A simple yet effective way to prep is to brine the turkey overnight," Correa tells Tasting Table. "Start by thoroughly cleaning and patting the turkey dry," says Correa. Then get to work whipping up a solution of water, salt, sugar, and flavorful aromatics like garlic, thyme, and citrus. Next, you'll need to completely submerge the meat in a sealed container to leave in the fridge.

As the chef explains, soaking turkey in a wet brine like this "enhances moisture and infuses flavor." It's all thanks to the magic of osmosis. In non-scientific terms, a brine works because the salt draws out the meat's juices. This, in turn, infuse with those additional seasonings, before getting absorbed back inside, bringing all of that extra flavor and moisture with it. (FYI: Brining is a must for roasting, too.)

