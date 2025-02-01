The Best Type Of Potato To Use With Corned Beef Hash

If you prefer a softer hash or are hungry for some textural variation, John Politte says you should feel free to toss a few russet potatoes into the mix. High-starch russets facilitate a fluffy, airy consistency. "However, be cautious not to overcook them, as they can break down more easily," advises Politte. "Ultimately, combining both types can add complexity to the dish."

Advertisement

In addition to a cloudier texture, russet potatoes are also highly absorbent, meaning they'll quickly take on the flavors of the corned beef or cubed brisket in your hash. If beets are added into the mix to make red flannel hash (a New England classic and favorite of Bette Davis), those russets are going to soak up the earthy flavor of the beets like a starchy sponge. Just use primarily red or new potatoes in your hash to make sure the body of the dish holds up.

According to Politte, whether it's better to cut a small dice or larger chunks for hash "all depends [on your preference]. The key is browning them up crispy and pairing them with an equal portion of delicate corned beef, some diced onion, and frying everything in butter." When it comes to nailing a knockout hash, balanced ratios matter more than dice size — just be sure not to chop the spuds so small that they break down too quickly.

Advertisement