The Best Type Of Potato To Use With Corned Beef Hash
The humble potato may be the unofficial Ultimate Workhorse of the Culinary World, but not all potatoes are created equal. When corned beef hash finds its way onto your breakfast table or into your weeknight dinner rotation, what kind of spud should you choose? Chef and food entrepreneur John Politte of "It's Only Food" has an answer. "The best type of potato to use in corned beef hash is typically a waxy potato, such as red or new potatoes," Politte tells Tasting Table. "These potatoes hold their shape well during cooking, helping maintain a delightful texture in the hash."
Corned beef hash is a toothy skillet dish. As such, the texture needs to be firm enough that foodies have something to actually chew when they take a bite. Shape-retaining red potatoes bring this quality to tender hash. "Waxy potatoes have a lower starch content, making them less likely to become mushy when mixed with corned beef and other ingredients," Politte explains. "This results in a nice contrast between the crispy bits of potato and the tender meat." Compared to red potatoes, low-starch new potatoes also present a slightly sweeter flavor, which might lend welcome contrast to the taste of your savory hash.
Reach for red or new potatoes, cooked crispy cut into the same size dice as your corned beef
If you prefer a softer hash or are hungry for some textural variation, John Politte says you should feel free to toss a few russet potatoes into the mix. High-starch russets facilitate a fluffy, airy consistency. "However, be cautious not to overcook them, as they can break down more easily," advises Politte. "Ultimately, combining both types can add complexity to the dish."
In addition to a cloudier texture, russet potatoes are also highly absorbent, meaning they'll quickly take on the flavors of the corned beef or cubed brisket in your hash. If beets are added into the mix to make red flannel hash (a New England classic and favorite of Bette Davis), those russets are going to soak up the earthy flavor of the beets like a starchy sponge. Just use primarily red or new potatoes in your hash to make sure the body of the dish holds up.
According to Politte, whether it's better to cut a small dice or larger chunks for hash "all depends [on your preference]. The key is browning them up crispy and pairing them with an equal portion of delicate corned beef, some diced onion, and frying everything in butter." When it comes to nailing a knockout hash, balanced ratios matter more than dice size — just be sure not to chop the spuds so small that they break down too quickly.