How Long Can Yogurt Sit Out?

It's a critical component of the morning rush routine: packing lunch. And if the mid-day meal (or late-morning snack) consists of yogurt, you typically want to fortify that little cup with ice packs. But inevitably, they get lost at school, left behind at work, or just go MIA in general. So when that happens, can you safely bring yogurt with you and consume it later, despite the lack of refrigeration? If you eat it within two hours, then yes.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), any perishable items, like sandwiches layered with deli meat and cheese, or yogurt, will remain safe for up to two hours at room temperature. The window shrinks to one hour when the temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Any longer and the risk of bacteria growth climbs significantly. The farmer-founded nonprofit U.S. Dairy adds that microorganisms tend to form more easily in yogurt with added fruit or sugar (which seems to be the majority of yogurts on the market these days). That means you should also consider how many errands you need to run on grocery shopping day — you don't want your dairy supply to spoil in the trunk before making it home.

