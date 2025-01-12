Here's How Long Your Yogurt Will Last In The Freezer

Whether you bought yogurt to cook with and didn't use it all, or stocked up with too many pots when your grocery store was offering an unbeatable sale, you're stuck with more yogurt than you can use before it goes bad — even with the many different ways to use leftover yogurt. And while it is possible to eat yogurt after its expiration date, it's best not to push things from a food safety standpoint, especially when you can extend the lifespan of excess yogurt by freezing it. The freezer is your friend for all kinds of yogurt, including regular, fruit-filled, Greek, and Australian yogurt.

The question then becomes, how long will that frozen yogurt be good for? According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, via the USDA, yogurt can be stored in the freezer for one to two months (it's good in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks). Although you can technically freeze yogurt for longer than two months from a safety standpoint, quality, taste, and texture will suffer beyond that point. Frozen yogurt, when thawed, may also become more watery and grainy — so make sure to give it a good stir, maybe even using a blender or food processor, or use it in cooking or baking.