Here's How Long Your Yogurt Will Last In The Freezer
Whether you bought yogurt to cook with and didn't use it all, or stocked up with too many pots when your grocery store was offering an unbeatable sale, you're stuck with more yogurt than you can use before it goes bad — even with the many different ways to use leftover yogurt. And while it is possible to eat yogurt after its expiration date, it's best not to push things from a food safety standpoint, especially when you can extend the lifespan of excess yogurt by freezing it. The freezer is your friend for all kinds of yogurt, including regular, fruit-filled, Greek, and Australian yogurt.
The question then becomes, how long will that frozen yogurt be good for? According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, via the USDA, yogurt can be stored in the freezer for one to two months (it's good in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks). Although you can technically freeze yogurt for longer than two months from a safety standpoint, quality, taste, and texture will suffer beyond that point. Frozen yogurt, when thawed, may also become more watery and grainy — so make sure to give it a good stir, maybe even using a blender or food processor, or use it in cooking or baking.
How to freeze and thaw yogurt
Yogurt will expand when it freezes, so it's best not to freeze an entire unopened container, as the seal may break — if you must, place the container in a bag, or open it first and remove some yogurt from the top. Otherwise, place your leftover yogurt in freezer bag or airtight freezer-safe container, leaving some room for expansion. You can also freeze yogurt in an ice cube tray, then move the frozen yogurt cubes to a freezer-safe container. Don't forget to label your containers with the content and date. To thaw out, place your frozen yogurt in the fridge overnight. You can also thaw it on the counter for up to two hours, as long as the yogurt wasn't made from raw milk (in which case, it shouldn't ever be left on the counter).
Be sure to look for signs of spoilage before freezing any leftover yogurt or before consuming any previously frozen and thawed out yogurt. Signs include a bad or rotten smell, and any indication of mold or microbial growth — if the yogurt has discoloration, including a blue, gray, or green tint, or a slimy film, then it's best to throw it out.
And if you're looking for a little more excitement out of your frozen yogurt experience, don't forget you can always use your leftovers to make flavored frozen yogurt ice cream by adding cream, sugar, and your flavor or fruit of choice, instead.