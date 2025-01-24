The Popular Tequila Brand That's Teasing A Partnership With Popeye's

Ordinarily, we recommend pairing your fried chicken with a bitter, hoppy IPA beer or a glass of white wine. But per the new collab that's been teased to launch on January 31, it looks like the next fried-chicken-bevy pairing on foodies' radars is about to be tequila. Don Julio tequila began promoting a collab with Popeye's chicken on its social media platforms on Friday, January 24. A post on the official Popeye's Instagram account with Don Julio tagged shows a nondescript, fairly cryptic video of a DJ spinning records beside bottles of reposado tequila and Popeye's takeout boxes. The video is accompanied by the caption, "The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25." (Superbowl Sunday 2025 is set to take place on February 9.)

Elsewhere online, news of the Don Julio x Popeye's teaser is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The general consensus seems to be that fans are responding positively to the collab, albeit with confusion. Foodies are excited, but not sure exactly what they're supposed to be getting excited for. As one Instagram commenter succinctly put it, "Chicken flavored Tequila? Or Tequila flavored chicken???" Whatever the case, more details are promised to come on January 31. As of right now, it's unclear what the promotion will be and which store locations will carry it.