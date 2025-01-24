The Popular Tequila Brand That's Teasing A Partnership With Popeye's
Ordinarily, we recommend pairing your fried chicken with a bitter, hoppy IPA beer or a glass of white wine. But per the new collab that's been teased to launch on January 31, it looks like the next fried-chicken-bevy pairing on foodies' radars is about to be tequila. Don Julio tequila began promoting a collab with Popeye's chicken on its social media platforms on Friday, January 24. A post on the official Popeye's Instagram account with Don Julio tagged shows a nondescript, fairly cryptic video of a DJ spinning records beside bottles of reposado tequila and Popeye's takeout boxes. The video is accompanied by the caption, "The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25." (Superbowl Sunday 2025 is set to take place on February 9.)
Elsewhere online, news of the Don Julio x Popeye's teaser is going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The general consensus seems to be that fans are responding positively to the collab, albeit with confusion. Foodies are excited, but not sure exactly what they're supposed to be getting excited for. As one Instagram commenter succinctly put it, "Chicken flavored Tequila? Or Tequila flavored chicken???" Whatever the case, more details are promised to come on January 31. As of right now, it's unclear what the promotion will be and which store locations will carry it.
Don Julio and Popeye's are joining forces on January 31
In this perhaps-unlikely upcoming collab, the world-renowned tequila brand with humble roots meets the fried chicken brand with legendary cajun-seasoned fries. Per the lore, Don Julio's short, squat bottle design was intended to allow the tequila to sit proudly in the center of the dinner table without obstructing the sippers' views as they sat across from one another. Now, this new collaboration could facilitate further togetherness. As one Instagram commenter theorized of the cryptic collab, "You can get a 375ml bottle with a family feast." Plus, the alleged inspiration behind the bottle design inherently supposes mealtime, insinuating that Don Julio might be a sipper best enjoyed alongside food.
Indeed, it's worth noting that Don Julio's reposado tequila could be an unwitting fit for pairing with fried chicken. Mellow lemon and spice on the nose followed by tasting notes of stone fruit, vanilla, and cinnamon make an apt complement to savory meaty dishes and salty snacks. Several online fans speculate that Popeye's could be spiking its iconic lemonade with Don Julio. But the bulk of social media comments reflect confusion as to where the realms of fried chicken and tequila might or could intersect. Either way, until we know more on January 31, fans can tide themselves over by pairing a bucket of Popeye's fried chicken with a glass of reposado on the rocks.