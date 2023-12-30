The Meaning Behind Don Julio's Distinctly Designed Tequila Bottles

At a time when tequila bottles were stashed beneath tables and not particularly designed for public display, Don Julio González took a different approach to packaging his libations. González was the kind of entrepreneur who would wake up early to survey his agave plants and assess their readiness for harvest, so it should come as no surprise that the way his product was bottled also became a point of dedicated focus. Instead of pouring the results of his hard work into the tall plain bottles used at the time, González insisted on displaying his booze on tabletops in short, square containers.

The idea took flight at his 60th birthday party at an affair organized by his family. Several of his family members insisted that González's brew be served at the event. González accepted, with the request that his booze be proudly served in bottles that enabled partygoers to gaze into the eyes of those sitting across the table without anything in the way. The idea was a hit and Don Julio tequila has remained bottled mostly in compact packaging ever since.