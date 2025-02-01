How To Mix And Match Seafood For Unforgettable Fish Pie

Fish pie is a breezy dish that's quick to prepare with a handful of pantry staples — simply coat your fish in a creamy white sauce, toss in some veggies, and top with a layer of buttery mashed potatoes before baking until crisp. It's this straightforward technique that makes it such a family favorite. However, one way to elevate this classic dish (without extra effort) is to use a medley of seafood as the base instead of selecting a single variety of fish. We asked expert Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel for her insider info on the best way to mix and match seafood for unforgettable fish pie.

According to Muir, "almost any fish works well in fish pie — I like a mixture of white and pink, so usually use some salmon and whatever inexpensive firm white fish is available — cod is always good. A mixture of prawns and/or scallops and fish is great in a seafood pie, too."

Using a jumble of seafood creates a fish pie that has oodles of texture and toothsome bite, which beautifully complements the softness of the taters. Plus, the different colors lend it an inviting appearance when portioned out. The key is to make sure you cut your fish fillets into small pieces so they can cook through at the same rate as your prawns and scallops. "For a flavor boost," Muir adds, "make fish pies from a mixture of smoked and fresh fish — the smokiness intensifies the flavor of the pie beautifully."

