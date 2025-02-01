How To Mix And Match Seafood For Unforgettable Fish Pie
Fish pie is a breezy dish that's quick to prepare with a handful of pantry staples — simply coat your fish in a creamy white sauce, toss in some veggies, and top with a layer of buttery mashed potatoes before baking until crisp. It's this straightforward technique that makes it such a family favorite. However, one way to elevate this classic dish (without extra effort) is to use a medley of seafood as the base instead of selecting a single variety of fish. We asked expert Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel for her insider info on the best way to mix and match seafood for unforgettable fish pie.
According to Muir, "almost any fish works well in fish pie — I like a mixture of white and pink, so usually use some salmon and whatever inexpensive firm white fish is available — cod is always good. A mixture of prawns and/or scallops and fish is great in a seafood pie, too."
Using a jumble of seafood creates a fish pie that has oodles of texture and toothsome bite, which beautifully complements the softness of the taters. Plus, the different colors lend it an inviting appearance when portioned out. The key is to make sure you cut your fish fillets into small pieces so they can cook through at the same rate as your prawns and scallops. "For a flavor boost," Muir adds, "make fish pies from a mixture of smoked and fresh fish — the smokiness intensifies the flavor of the pie beautifully."
Smoked fish imparts a smoldered flavor into fish pie
Fish pie (also known as fisherman's pie) originates from Britain. In fact, it's so popular in the U.K. that supermarkets stock packets of convenient fish pie mix that combine chunks of pollock, salmon, and smoked haddock. The addition of cold smoked fish lends the finished dish a deeper, savory quality and smoldered flavor. It's important to note that, while the curing and cold smoking process imbues the fish with a smoky taste, it doesn't cook it through, which means it can be used alongside raw fish and baked together in the same vessel with ease. Any variety, such as salmon, mackerel, or trout can work well depending on how intensely fishy you'd like your pie to taste. Any leftover smoked fish can be used in kedgeree or chowder, but we'd recommend using it to make luxurious mini seafood pot pies that are topped with pie crust instead of mashed spuds.
As always, make sure to remove any bones in your fish fillets before using. You should also clean your scallops with sparkling water (to remove any sandy grit) and devein your fresh shrimp before stirring them through your herby white sauce. If desired, a fish pie can be topped with a scattering of cheddar cheese to create a crispy finish. Alternatively, stir your cheese throughout your sauce so it melts in and imbues the entire dish with a richer savory character.