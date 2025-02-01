Your Next Bánh Mì Needs A Sloppy Joe-Inspired Upgrade

Bánh mì sandwiches are one of the most famous Vietnamese dishes and a prime example of fusion cuisine; one of the few boons of French colonialism, bánh mì was the result of incorporating Vietnamese pickled veggies and seasoned meats into a French baguette slathered with mayonnaise. Bánh mì now encompasses countless meat fillings, and you can extend its versatility to another practice of culinary fusion. Here to tell us how is chef Kevin Tien, a Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist for his work at the critically-acclaimed Moon Rabbit and a five-time James Beard semifinalist that's featured on The New York Times's "America's Best Restaurants" of 2024.

"I love making ground meat curry for a bánh mì. Think Southeast Asian sloppy joe. Add a fried egg to make it banging." Considering the popularity of bánh mì burgers as a winning recipe remix, a sloppy joe isn't too far of a stretch. Furthermore, fried eggs are already a popular bánh mì filling known as bánh mì trung.

Meat curries are popular all across Asia, and beef, chicken, and pork curries are popular dishes in the south and center of Vietnam. In fact, brisket and oxtail curries are often accompanied by French bread to soak up all of the sauces. Swapping brisket for ground beef is easy enough and provides complex, flavorful, and juicy bánh mì sandwich filling. Plus, the mayo, cilantro, and pickled veggies are the crunchy, tangy, and creamy complements to cut through the richness of a curry meat sloppy joe.

