The Most Flavorful Pan Sauce For Fish Relies On A Simple Method

The delicate character of a mild, sweet, and buttery fish like cod or pollock warrants an accompanying sauce that showcases its natural flavor. Anything too strong will overpower its personality and mask its subtle taste, which is why the most flavorful pan sauces for fish rely on a simple method featuring pared-back ingredients. We asked Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel to give us the deets on this breezy, failsafe technique.

"For maximum flavor, make the sauce in the same pan you've cooked the fish in after you've removed the cooked fish to a warm plate," Muir explains. "Cook the fish first in a mixture of oil and butter, as the oil has a higher smoking point and will prevent the butter from burning, and the butter will add a rich flavor to your sauce."

At this point, you can add more liquid to the pan, such as fresh lemon juice, a dash of cream, or a glug of wine before adjusting for seasoning. However, if you're concerned that your pan sauce may come out too thin, Muir has a useful tip for that, too. "Dust the fish lightly in flour before adding it to the pan -– this will give it a good color and crisp finish, and the flour left in the pan will help thicken the sauce. Beyond that, keep it simple, if you've used a good wine and have a beautiful piece of fish, your sauce should be simple to complement the flavor of the fish, not overpower it."

