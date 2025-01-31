The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Bún Chả
Bún chả (or grilled Vietnamese meatballs over rice noodles), one of the dishes Anthony Bourdain enjoyed most during lunch with President Obama, is not too difficult to replicate at home. But in order to make it restaurant-quality and unforgettable, there's a specific cut of pork you should use for the best bún chả. "I like to use something fattier, at least 20% fat content," stated chef Kevin Tien of the Washington, D.C.-based restaurant Moon Rabbit By Kevin Tien.
Tien is a five-time James Beard semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist. The restaurant he helms, Moon Rabbit, was named one of The New York Times's "America's Best Restaurants" in 2024.
Fattier pork cuts include the shoulder or blade shoulder, which are marbled with fat and quite tender when cooked. To prep the pork to make the best Vietnamese meatballs, Tien doesn't mince or chop the meat. He explained, "We grind pork shoulder here at Moon Rabbit."
The fat content in the pork helps keep the meatballs juicy and tender, preventing them from drying out over the grill. Additionally, fats undergo the Maillard reaction when cooked, producing that irresistible smoky, caramelized flavor that defines bún chả.
The fattier the cut of pork, the more flavorful your grilled Vietnamese meatballs become
Chef Kevin Tien would agree that a good bún chả is also all about the seasoning. The fats in fattier cuts of pork help lock in and retain flavor from Vietnamese marinade ingredients such as fish sauce and soy sauce. As a result, each juicy pork meatball is buttery with fat and bursting with all the trapped flavor.
Now that you know what's the best cut of pork to use for bún chả, get some extra pork shoulder or shoulder blade the next time you go to your local butcher or supermarket. Just note that you're better off leaving Costco's pork shoulder at the store, so get the cut of meat anywhere other than at that huge warehouse.
Have the butcher grind up a portion for meatballs and save the rest for other recipes. After all, pork shoulder is also one of the absolute best cuts of pork to roast and smoke. Therefore, besides enjoying good homemade Vietnamese food this week, you can also make our delicious Italian slow-roasted pork shoulder recipe.