The Best Cut Of Pork To Use For Bún Chả

Bún chả (or grilled Vietnamese meatballs over rice noodles), one of the dishes Anthony Bourdain enjoyed most during lunch with President Obama, is not too difficult to replicate at home. But in order to make it restaurant-quality and unforgettable, there's a specific cut of pork you should use for the best bún chả. "I like to use something fattier, at least 20% fat content," stated chef Kevin Tien of the Washington, D.C.-based restaurant Moon Rabbit By Kevin Tien.

Tien is a five-time James Beard semifinalist and 2024 Best Chef Mid-Atlantic finalist. The restaurant he helms, Moon Rabbit, was named one of The New York Times's "America's Best Restaurants" in 2024.

Fattier pork cuts include the shoulder or blade shoulder, which are marbled with fat and quite tender when cooked. To prep the pork to make the best Vietnamese meatballs, Tien doesn't mince or chop the meat. He explained, "We grind pork shoulder here at Moon Rabbit."

The fat content in the pork helps keep the meatballs juicy and tender, preventing them from drying out over the grill. Additionally, fats undergo the Maillard reaction when cooked, producing that irresistible smoky, caramelized flavor that defines bún chả.

