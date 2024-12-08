Why You're Better Off Leaving Costco's Pork Shoulder At The Store
You've probably noticed Costco's pork shoulder staring at you from the meat aisle — big, bold, and seemingly a great deal. But before you toss it in your cart thinking you've hit the jackpot, listen up. After diving into online reviews, comparing prices, and testing some of Costco's meat offerings ourselves, we found that the pork shoulder is one cut you might want to leave behind.
First, Costco often offers boneless pork shoulder, which, as our reviewer notes, can lack the deep flavor that comes from a bone-in cut. Of course, it all comes down to personal taste. But if you enjoy the richness and tenderness the bone brings to the meat, you're likely to find better results elsewhere. If you're fine with a leaner, quicker to cook option, boneless might work for you.
Additionally, while the price may be appealing, Costco's pork shoulder might not be the best value. For a similar or even lower price, you can often find a higher quality bone-in cut at a local butcher or specialty store, where more attention is given to sourcing and preparing the meat. If you're committed to supporting sustainable practices, it might be worth looking beyond Costco for your pork shoulder.
Source your pork shoulder elsewhere
At the end of the day, do what's right for you. And no, you don't have to head to a ranch to get premium cuts. But if you're looking for prime pork that packs a bit more punch than what you get at Costco, there are plenty of alternatives to consider.
If you want top-tier convenience, a subscription service like ButcherBox is a solid pick. They'll ship quality cuts of meat straight to your door and let you hand-pick what you want — all without leaving the couch. Not feeling the subscription thing? No problem. Whole Foods is a great in-person alternative where you'll find ethically raised pork with a focus on transparency in their processes. They carry a variety of cuts, often from smaller farms, with sourcing and certification details available on their website.
For those who like to keep it local, farmers' markets are an easy way to support your town and possibly connect with vendors who can give you more insights into how their animals were raised — far cry from the bulk packs you'll find sitting silently at Costco. Finally, if you're after a more personalized experience, or have questions, a specialty butcher shop in your area is always a good bet.