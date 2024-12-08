Why You're Better Off Leaving Costco's Pork Shoulder At The Store

You've probably noticed Costco's pork shoulder staring at you from the meat aisle — big, bold, and seemingly a great deal. But before you toss it in your cart thinking you've hit the jackpot, listen up. After diving into online reviews, comparing prices, and testing some of Costco's meat offerings ourselves, we found that the pork shoulder is one cut you might want to leave behind.

First, Costco often offers boneless pork shoulder, which, as our reviewer notes, can lack the deep flavor that comes from a bone-in cut. Of course, it all comes down to personal taste. But if you enjoy the richness and tenderness the bone brings to the meat, you're likely to find better results elsewhere. If you're fine with a leaner, quicker to cook option, boneless might work for you.

Additionally, while the price may be appealing, Costco's pork shoulder might not be the best value. For a similar or even lower price, you can often find a higher quality bone-in cut at a local butcher or specialty store, where more attention is given to sourcing and preparing the meat. If you're committed to supporting sustainable practices, it might be worth looking beyond Costco for your pork shoulder.

